Pat McGrath FetishEYES Mascara February 2019

January 18, 2019

Hello beauties!

The mother of runway makeup is coming up with her first mascara and I couldn’t be more excited. Pat McGrath FetishEyes Mascara will be launching on Valentine’s Days. When it comes to dramatic eyelashes, sultry eyes and fluttery lashes, Pat McGrath is right at the top. Therefore I’m super excited to try out this new mascara. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 14 February 2019 at Pat McGrath

UK Launch Date – 14 February 2019 at Pat McGrath

 

Pat McGrath FetishEYES Mascara February 2019

FetishEYES Mascara – New & Permanent – $28.00

She made the announcement of this launch on her Instagram page. Before I’ll share more details about this mascara don’t forget that NEW LUST GLOSS shades just dropped online yesterday!

This instantly iconic formulation unleashes the ultimate in pro performance artistry, saturating each individual lash in the most intense black pigment while dramatically lifting and lengthening for unprecedented fullness and maximum volume.

Straight from the lab, this all-in-one mascara seamlessly builds from coquettishly feathered to editorially-inspired, for a full-on lash fantasy that becomes more extreme with every swipe.

Leave a Comment

