Chanel Cruise Summer 2018 Collection

May 4, 2018

Hello lovelies!

Who’s in the mood for Chanel Cruise Summer 2018 Collection? 🙂 Recently launched the new Chanel Summer 2018 makeup collection features luminous shades and limited edition items.

With sculpting colours, textures and effects, Lucia Pica creates makeup that highlights your every movement with all the nuances of shifting sensuality.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Chanel

Chanel Cruise Collection Summer 2018

Chanel Palette Essentielle Ete – Limited Edition – $60.00

The Little Black Palette for Summer features two highlighters and one lip and cheek colour for a luminous, glowing look. The essential palette to illuminate the complexion, eyes and lips. A magical Summer trio of golden and caramel highlighters and a vibrant raspberry blush.

  • 190 Eclat Solaire – golden and caramel highlighters / vibrant raspberry blush

Chanel Les 4 Ombres – Limited Edition – $61.00

A limited-edition palette of 4 original shades for luminous and mysterious eyes. With buildable intensity, the sheer texture adds a sophisticated touch to your eye look.

  • Eclat Enigmatique

Chanel L’Eau Tan – Limited Edition – $60.00

This refreshing body mist created by Lucia Pica delivers freshness and hydration with a warm, cologne-inspired scent and progressively enhances skin’s natural golden glow. Inspired by L’huile Tan created by Gabrielle Chanel in 1932, this fresh, self-tanning body mist leaves skin with a subtly-scented glow.

Le Volume de Chanel Waterproof Mascara – Limited Edition – $32.00

A high-precision waterproof mascara that achieves instant volume and intense colour in a single stroke.

  • 37 Gris Voile

Stylo Yeux Waterproof – Limited Edition – $33.00

A waterproof, smudge-proof eyeliner in a wide range of shades that offers long-lasting definition with a twist of the wrist: The retractable tip winds up when you need it and winds down when you don’t.

  • 867 Secret
  • 887 Charme
  • 897 Revelation

Le Rouge Crayon de Couleur – Limited Edition – $37.00

An easy-to-apply lipstick that delivers lasting, full-coverage colour and satiny shine in a smooth, comfortable texture. The twist-up retractable crayon offers convenient, on-the-go shading and impeccable touch-ups.

  • No.17 A La Rosee
  • No.18 Rose Shocking
  • No.19 Au Naturel
  • No.20 Ultra Rose

Enjoy more photos!


