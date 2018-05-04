Hello lovelies!

Who’s in the mood for Chanel Cruise Summer 2018 Collection? 🙂 Recently launched the new Chanel Summer 2018 makeup collection features luminous shades and limited edition items.

With sculpting colours, textures and effects, Lucia Pica creates makeup that highlights your every movement with all the nuances of shifting sensuality.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Chanel

Chanel Cruise Collection Summer 2018

The Little Black Palette for Summer features two highlighters and one lip and cheek colour for a luminous, glowing look. The essential palette to illuminate the complexion, eyes and lips. A magical Summer trio of golden and caramel highlighters and a vibrant raspberry blush.

190 Eclat Solaire – golden and caramel highlighters / vibrant raspberry blush

A limited-edition palette of 4 original shades for luminous and mysterious eyes. With buildable intensity, the sheer texture adds a sophisticated touch to your eye look.

Eclat Enigmatique

This refreshing body mist created by Lucia Pica delivers freshness and hydration with a warm, cologne-inspired scent and progressively enhances skin’s natural golden glow. Inspired by L’huile Tan created by Gabrielle Chanel in 1932, this fresh, self-tanning body mist leaves skin with a subtly-scented glow.

A high-precision waterproof mascara that achieves instant volume and intense colour in a single stroke.

37 Gris Voile

A waterproof, smudge-proof eyeliner in a wide range of shades that offers long-lasting definition with a twist of the wrist: The retractable tip winds up when you need it and winds down when you don’t.

867 Secret

887 Charme

897 Revelation

An easy-to-apply lipstick that delivers lasting, full-coverage colour and satiny shine in a smooth, comfortable texture. The twist-up retractable crayon offers convenient, on-the-go shading and impeccable touch-ups.

No.17 A La Rosee

No.18 Rose Shocking

No.19 Au Naturel

No.20 Ultra Rose

Enjoy more photos!