Bareminerals Gen Nude Eyeshadow Palette Swatches

Hello beauties!
Bareminerals Gen Nude Eyeshadow Palette features six nude and neutral-toned eyeshadows. It’s available now and I have swatches waiting for you right after the jump!
Where to buy:
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom
Bareminerals Gen Nude Eyeshadow Palette – $29.00
These easy-to-blend shades are crease- and smudge-resistant and come in matte, satin and metallic finishes. The highly pigmented colors can be worn together or alone, and are infused with mineral-rich ingredients including soothing cucumber extract, moisturizing borage oil and antioxidant-rich algae.
Shades:
- Gypsy
- Aura
- Truth
- Bonfire
- Trippin’
- Wild Child
