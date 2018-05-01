Bareminerals Gen Nude Eyeshadow Palette Swatches

Hello beauties!

Bareminerals Gen Nude Eyeshadow Palette features six nude and neutral-toned eyeshadows. It’s available now and I have swatches waiting for you right after the jump!

Where to buy:

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

These easy-to-blend shades are crease- and smudge-resistant and come in matte, satin and metallic finishes. The highly pigmented colors can be worn together or alone, and are infused with mineral-rich ingredients including soothing cucumber extract, moisturizing borage oil and antioxidant-rich algae.

Shades:

Gypsy

Aura

Truth

Bonfire

Trippin’

Wild Child

