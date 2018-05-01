Home Beauty Bareminerals Gen Nude Eyeshadow Palette Swatches
May 1, 2018

Hello beauties!

Bareminerals Gen Nude Eyeshadow Palette features six nude and neutral-toned eyeshadows. It’s available now and I have swatches waiting for you right after the jump!

Where to buy:

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

Bareminerals Gen Nude Eyeshadow Palette – $29.00

These easy-to-blend shades are crease- and smudge-resistant and come in matte, satin and metallic finishes. The highly pigmented colors can be worn together or alone, and are infused with mineral-rich ingredients including soothing cucumber extract, moisturizing borage oil and antioxidant-rich algae.

Shades:

  • Gypsy
  • Aura
  • Truth
  • Bonfire
  • Trippin’
  • Wild Child

