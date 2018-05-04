Home Beauty Chantecaille Summer 2018 Collection
Beauty

Chantecaille Summer 2018 Collection

May 4, 2018

Hello pretties!

Chantecaille Summer 2018 Collection is inspired by beautiful Italian, Amalfi Coast and its landscapes. This collection is a real treat, just wait until you see the product’s packaging and those patterns. At the same time you’ll have to dig deeper on your pocket to get these limited edition items. Ouch, they are a bit expensive!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order now at Bluemercury | 16 May at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

UK Launch Date – mid-end May 2018 at Harrods, Harvey Nichols

Chantecaille Summer 2018 Collection

Chantecaille La Sirena Bronze |Highlighter Duo – Limited Edition – $78.00 / £68.00

Basking in the Italian sunshine is the ultimate summer luxury. This finely milled bronzer highlighter duo imparts a gorgeous, sun-drenched warmth to cheekbones and high points of the face, leaving behind the perfect faux glow. Named after the mythical sirens said to inhabit the Amalfi coast’s Sirenusa islands, it leaves a kiss of la dolce vita with every sweep of the brush.

  • La Sirena – Sun drenched warmth, kiss of la dolce vita

Luminescent Eye Shade – Limited Edition – $48.00 / £42.00

A uniquely sheer, gel-powder shade which washes the eye with a gentle, pearlescent shimmer.

  • Mare
  • Sole

Les Perles Metallic Eye Liner – $42.00

Boldly metallic, our shimmer liquid eye liners create bold accent lines with a luminous, highly pigmented formula. A unique applicator offers precise strokes, creating high-drama cat eyes or classic, lash-enhancing lines with ease.

  • Green
  • Blue

Mermaid Eye Matte – $34.00

A long-lasting, velvety matte eye shadow that instantly smooths and contours the lid. Infused with a silk-tree bark extract to help lift the appearance of the eye lid.

  • Olivia
  • Sylvie

