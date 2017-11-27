Home Beauty Chanel Chance Eau Tendre 2018
Beauty

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre 2018

November 27, 2017

Hello beauties!

I have a hot news for your beauties, as Chanel is launching a new Cushion foundation compact in the Spring of 2018. I bet that is what most of you believe when they are seeing this photo…but wait. The proper title is Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Cushion type is launching in 2018.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 5 January 2018

U.S. Launch Date – TBA

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Cushion

Chanel presents a new sensory fragrance of gel cushion type. I think is the first one I’ve seen honestly. I might not be a fan of Chanel Chance fragrances but this innovative packaging for a fragrance has definitely intrigued me.

The new Chanel Cushion Chance Eau Tendre is presented in a light pink cushion compact of 5 g. For those of you who asked me for more details when I posted this first on Instagram here it goes.

It’s more like a gel perfume, a cushiony consistency. You can apply it using the sponge applicator and gently pat it on your neck and decollete. You can wear its calm, refined scent anywhere, anytime.

I wouldn’t expect a strong fragrance, as cushion products have always provided a natural coverage with a light texture. It will be light fragrance with notes of fruity grapefruit, jasmine, mellow, white musk and fruity floral accords.

On the same day, Chanel launched a compact mini size Chance Eau Tendre of 35 ml.

I know many Chanel fans will be so excited about this launch. Are you one of them?

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Tweezerman x Huda Beauty Collection Summer 2017

July 29, 2017

Makeup Academy Hot Lips Lip Balm Review, Swatches,...

March 12, 2015

Paco Rabanne Lady Million Perfume for Fall 2010

September 28, 2010

Victoria’s Secret Spring Lights Eye Palette – Info...

May 31, 2013

Kinetics White Spa Collection for Fall 2012 –...

August 31, 2012

Essence Secret Party Summer 2015 Collection

March 30, 2015

Funny sunnies

July 10, 2008

L’Oreal Paris Studio Secrets Professional – New Spring...

March 23, 2010

Essence Fashionista Trend Collection for Spring 2010

January 27, 2010

MAC Zac Posen Spring 2016 Collection

October 14, 2015

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet