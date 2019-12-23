Hello beauties!

Chanel Camelia Rouge Allure Lip Colors & Lip Pencils are available now in a new, limited edition Camelia lip case and with a reinvented formula.

Don't forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Spring Summer 2020 makeup collections before anyone else.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, soon at Chanel

Chanel Camelia Rouge Allure Lip Colors & Lip Pencil for Spring 2020

Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Color – Limited Edition – $40.00 This lipstick contains concentrated, ultrafine pigments that deliver full-coverage color and magnify shade intensity. Sweet almond oil and sappan wood help smooth, moisturize and protect your lips. It is presented in a signature ROUGE ALLURE click case embossed with a camellia motif. Camelia Blanc (327)

(327) Camelia Rose (337)

(337) Camelia Rouge Metal (607)

(607) Camelia Poupre (637)

Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Color – Limited Edition – $40.00 This nondrying formula glides onto lips, delivering a supremely soft finish. It is exquisitely presented in CHANEL’s signature ROUGE ALLURE click case embossed with a camellia motif. Inside, the lipstick is formulated with mother-of-pearl pigments to deliver rich color and a soft finish while jojoba oil and shea butter lend comfort and moisture. Camelia Fuchsia (347)

(347) Camelia Rouge (357)

(357) Camelia Grenat (617)

(617) Camelia Carmin (627) Longwear Lip Pencil – $31.00 A reinvention of CHANEL’s iconic lip pencil with a new, sensorial, ultra-longwear formula with a tip that perfectly traces the lip contour. It softly and delicately lines your lips with an integrated blending brush and pencil sharpener, providing everything you need in one tool. The result is a semi-matte, sharp and precise line that lasts all day long. Shades: 152 Clear

154 Peachy Nude

156 Beige Natural

158 Rose Natural

162 Nude Brown

164 Pivoine

166 Rose Vif

168 Rose Caractere

172 Bois de Rose

174 Rouge Tender

176 Blood Orange

178 Rouge Cerise

182 Rose Framboise

184 Rouge Intense

186 Berry

188 Brun Carmin

192 Prune Noir

196 Rose Poudre