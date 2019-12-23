Hello beauties!
Chanel Camelia Rouge Allure Lip Colors & Lip Pencils are available now in a new, limited edition Camelia lip case and with a reinvented formula.
Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Spring Summer 2020 makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂
U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, soon at Chanel
Chanel Camelia Rouge Allure Lip Colors & Lip Pencil for Spring 2020
Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Color – Limited Edition – $40.00
This lipstick contains concentrated, ultrafine pigments that deliver full-coverage color and magnify shade intensity. Sweet almond oil and sappan wood help smooth, moisturize and protect your lips. It is presented in a signature ROUGE ALLURE click case embossed with a camellia motif.
- Camelia Blanc (327)
- Camelia Rose (337)
- Camelia Rouge Metal (607)
- Camelia Poupre (637)
Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Color – Limited Edition – $40.00
This nondrying formula glides onto lips, delivering a supremely soft finish. It is exquisitely presented in CHANEL’s signature ROUGE ALLURE click case embossed with a camellia motif. Inside, the lipstick is formulated with mother-of-pearl pigments to deliver rich color and a soft finish while jojoba oil and shea butter lend comfort and moisture.
- Camelia Fuchsia (347)
- Camelia Rouge (357)
- Camelia Grenat (617)
- Camelia Carmin (627)
Longwear Lip Pencil – $31.00
A reinvention of CHANEL’s iconic lip pencil with a new, sensorial, ultra-longwear formula with a tip that perfectly traces the lip contour.
It softly and delicately lines your lips with an integrated blending brush and pencil sharpener, providing everything you need in one tool. The result is a semi-matte, sharp and precise line that lasts all day long.
Shades:
- 152 Clear
- 154 Peachy Nude
- 156 Beige Natural
- 158 Rose Natural
- 162 Nude Brown
- 164 Pivoine
- 166 Rose Vif
- 168 Rose Caractere
- 172 Bois de Rose
- 174 Rouge Tender
- 176 Blood Orange
- 178 Rouge Cerise
- 182 Rose Framboise
- 184 Rouge Intense
- 186 Berry
- 188 Brun Carmin
- 192 Prune Noir
- 196 Rose Poudre