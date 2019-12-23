Home Beauty Marc Jacobs Beauty See-quins Glam Glitter Liquid Eyeshadow Spring 2020 Available Now
Marc Jacobs Beauty See-quins Glam Glitter Liquid Eyeshadow Spring 2020 Available Now

December 23, 2019

Hello sweeties!

The new Marc Jacobs Beauty See-quins Glam Glitter Liquid Eyeshadow Spring 2020 line is available now! Check out the details right after the jump!

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Spring Summer 2020 makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Neiman Marcus, Harvey Nichols

Marc Jacobs Beauty See-quins Glam Glitter Liquid Eyeshadow Spring 2020

A crease- and fallout-resistant, longwear liquid glitter eyeshadow for easy, glide-on glitz. Inspired by the sparkle of original See-quins eyeshadow.

Designed to minimize fallout, this longwear, crease-resistant liquid glitter eyeshadow glides on easily for fuss-free, everyday glam that lasts. See-quins liquid eyeshadow makes it easier to shine no matter the occasion. Add instant dazzle to your lids any time of day, any day of the week.

See-quins Glam Glitter Liquid Eyeshadow – New – $26.00 / £24.00

  • Moonstoned (76) Iridescent with pale gold glitter
  • Shimmy Dip (78) Glimmering gold with white gold glitter
  • Gleam Girl (82) Rose gold with silver glitter
  • Smoked Glass (84) Warm bronze with multicolor glitter
  • Copperazzi (86) Fiery copper with gold glitter
  • Topaz Flash (90) Cool bronze with multicolor glitter

