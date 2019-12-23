Hello sweeties!

The new Marc Jacobs Beauty See-quins Glam Glitter Liquid Eyeshadow Spring 2020 line is available now! Check out the details right after the jump!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Neiman Marcus, Harvey Nichols

Marc Jacobs Beauty See-quins Glam Glitter Liquid Eyeshadow Spring 2020

A crease- and fallout-resistant, longwear liquid glitter eyeshadow for easy, glide-on glitz. Inspired by the sparkle of original See-quins eyeshadow.

Designed to minimize fallout, this longwear, crease-resistant liquid glitter eyeshadow glides on easily for fuss-free, everyday glam that lasts. See-quins liquid eyeshadow makes it easier to shine no matter the occasion. Add instant dazzle to your lids any time of day, any day of the week.

Moonstoned (76) Iridescent with pale gold glitter

Shimmy Dip (78) Glimmering gold with white gold glitter

Gleam Girl (82) Rose gold with silver glitter

Smoked Glass (84) Warm bronze with multicolor glitter

Copperazzi (86) Fiery copper with gold glitter

Topaz Flash (90) Cool bronze with multicolor glitter