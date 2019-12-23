Home Beauty MAC Lunar New Year 2020 Collection
December 23, 2019

Hello lovelies!

January 2020 sees the launch for MAC Lunar Illusions Lunar New Year 2020 Collection, another Limited Edition makeup release with a blue and pink packaging and geometric patterns. This design was inspired by Beijing’s world heritage, the Forbidden City, the world’s largest palace.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – January 2020 at Nordstrom, MAC , Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, MAC UK, SelfridgesHarrods

 

MAC Lunar New Year 2020 Collection

Here are some highlights of this collection:

  • Powder Blush Compact Dynastick Fantastic (2 LE colors)
  • Now and Zen 9 x Eyeshadow Palette (LE)
  • Dragon Motif Highlighter (LE)
  • Lipsticks:  Cockney, Marrakesh, Ruby W Tokyo, Dark Side 
  • Lip Glass (4 colors LE)

 

 

 

