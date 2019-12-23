Hello lovelies!

January 2020 sees the launch for MAC Lunar Illusions Lunar New Year 2020 Collection, another Limited Edition makeup release with a blue and pink packaging and geometric patterns. This design was inspired by Beijing’s world heritage, the Forbidden City, the world’s largest palace.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – January 2020 at Nordstrom, MAC , Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, MAC UK, SelfridgesHarrods

MAC Lunar New Year 2020 Collection

Here are some highlights of this collection:

Powder Blush Compact Dynastick Fantastic (2 LE colors)

Now and Zen 9 x Eyeshadow Palette (LE)

Dragon Motif Highlighter (LE)

Lipsticks: Cockney, Marrakesh, Ruby W Tokyo, Dark Side

Lip Glass (4 colors LE)