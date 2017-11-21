Chanel Camelia Peche Blush for Holiday 2017

Hello beauties!

I got so many of you asking me about Chanel Camelia Peche Blush that I’m so happy to share the first details. This gorgeous limited edition blush will be launching online only on Chanel’s website. Chanel Camelia Peche Jardin de Chanel Blush was released a while ago in Asia but I’m afraid it won’t be available world wide. I don’t know yet if it will arrive in UK as I have no confirmation yet. I will though, let you know on Instagram later this week as I’m going to Chanel’s boutique on Thursday.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 27 November 2017 at Chanel

Chanel Camelia Peche Blush Holiday 2017

A soft, silky powder blush that enhances the complexion with a touch of colour and radiance. In a limited-edition combination palette featuring Espiègle and Malice shades with an embossed camellia flower design.

Jardin de Chanel Blush – Limited Edition – $48.00

Camelia Peche – soft peach and berry-pink

I’m absolutely in love with this blusher and if you are curious, you can already find swatches on Instagram. Don’t forget also about the upcoming launch of Chanel Le Signe du Lion Highlighters. They will be arriving in UK on 1 December at Chanel boutiques.

Chanel Poudre Lumiere Highlighting Powders are already available in case you want to have a look at them as well. They are permanent so no hurry in purchasing them. 🙂