Chanel Boy de Chanel 2018 Collection

October 22, 2018

Hello beauties!

This season we are looking at the first collection dedicated to men: Chanel Boy de Chanel. While internationally we will still have to wait until January 2019 to see the collection displayed at Chanel boutiques, it’s already launched in South Korea.

The face of Chanel Boy de Chanel campaign is Lee Dong Wook, a Korea actor and model. For U.S. fan Chanel.com already has a few products on display.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Chanel | November 2018 in online stores

International Launch Date – November 2018 in online stores | January 2019 at Chanel boutiques

South Korea Launch Date – 1 September 2018

Boy de Chanel Foundation – New – $65.00

Create a smooth, even complexion with Boy de Chanel foundation, an imperceptible lightweight formula. Comfortable and easy-to-use, the fresh, fluid formula glides on effortlessly, leaving skin unified and hydrated. Invisible coverage delivers visible results that last morning through to night.

The longwearing formula features soft-focus micro-particles help to create even-looking skin and correct visible imperfections* for a natural look. Formula includes Hyaluronic Acid for lasting comfort** and hydration, along with Broad Spectrum protection and SPF 25 to defend against environmental stress.

Shades:

  • No.20 Light
  • No.30 Medium Light
  • No.40 Medium
  • No.50 Medium Plus
  • No.60 Light Deep
  • No.90 Deep
  • No.120 Deep Plus

Boy de Chanel Eyebrow Pencil – $40.00

Easily define and shade brows and facial hair for a natural look* with the CHANEL eyebrow pencil for men. On one end, a retractable pencil to shade and define with a waterproof formula that lasts for 8 hours. On the other end, a spiral brush to shape and groom brows and facial hair.

Emollient oils allow the formula to glide on evenly, while natural wax keeps hair in place and provides lasting wear. There will be four brow pencil shades available but so far only 2 are displayed online.

Shades:

  • 202 Light Brown
  • 204 Grey

Boy de Chanel Lip Balm – New

Smooth and hydrate your lips with BOY DE CHANEL Lip Balm for a natural-looking result. The transparent, non-shiny formula nourishes lips for over 8 hours. The balm cannot be seen, only the results.

Rich in nourishing jojoba oil, shea butter and antioxidant vitamin E derivative.

  • 001 Null

Enjoy more photos…

