Bobbi Brown Summer 2019 Makeup Collection with High Shine Liquid Eye Shadow

March 15, 2019

Today we are talking about a new Bobbi Brown Summer 2019 Makeup Collection. This time is not the new Bobbi Brown Mother’s Day Eyeshadow Palettes that are launching soon, but some other new face and eye products.

The new Summer 2019 Bobbi Brown Collection is already available and I’m very curious about their new High Shine Liquid Eye Shadows. Find more details and swatches right bellow.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Saks Fifth Avenue

 

Bobbi Brown Summer 2019 Makeup Collection

High Shine Liquid Eye Shadow – Limited Edition – $25.00

This limited-edition water-based liquid shadow leaves lids with a lustrous, light-reflective sheen. Apply directly to lashlines or across lids using the applicator. Blend using your fingertip or the Cream Shadow Brush.

Shades:

  • Copper Head
  • Gold Fushion
  • Molten Petal
  • Perfect Foil

Highlighting Powder – Limited Edition – $48.00

From subtle luminosity to high-impact radiance, this silky, superfine highlighting powder blends and builds to create a customizable glow. Now in an eye-catching limited-edition compact.

Using the Face Blender or Sheer Powder Brush, lightly dust Highlighting Powder across cheekbones, décolletage and anywhere else you want to add instant radiance. Layer for a more dramatic glow.

Bronzing Duo – Limited Edition – $44.00

Get the ultimate sun-kissed glow with this compact featuring two of Bobbi Brown’s bestselling bronzers. Use the tan-mimicking matte Bronzing Powder to warm up skin and the shimmery Illuminating Bronzing Powder to add instant radiance.

  • Golden Light
  • Santa Barbara

Enjoy more photos…

