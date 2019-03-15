Home Beauty BECCA Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder NEW Golden Bronze
Beauty

BECCA Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder NEW Golden Bronze

March 15, 2019

Hello babes!

BECCA Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder comes in a NEW shade of Golden Bronze for all beauties with dark skin. 🙂 The new Golden Bronze shade is already available so check it out right down bellow. If you have a lighter skin tone then you can very well enjoy the Original shade.

WHERE TO BUY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, BECCA Cosmetics, John Lewis, Cult Beauty

 

BECCA Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder NEW Golden Bronze

BECCA Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder – $39.00 / £32.00 / $19.00 for 0.17 oz

An ultra-translucent setting powder that sets makeup for extended wear with a revitalizing, mist-like effect on skin.

Setting powder meets refreshing spray. This weightless powder sets and refreshes makeup for a silky smooth, invisible finish. Formulated with 50% water and glycerin, this powder creates a mist-like sensation on skin for a seamless finish and comfortable feel. Ultrafine, light-reflecting powders float over skin to smooth and blur fine lines and imperfections. It can be reapplied to skin as needed to keep makeup looking fresh all day.

Shades:

  • Translucent / Original – sheer, creamy beige
  • Golden Bronze – soft, warm tan

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Smashbox #SHAPEMATTERS Palette Fall 2015

June 14, 2015

MAC Winter 2012 Grey Friday Collection – Info...

November 9, 2012

Essie Pink a Boo Nail Polish from Resort...

March 23, 2012

BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Lunar New Year 2019

January 9, 2019

Fall 2012 Makeup with Isadora Coral Bronze Eyeshadow...

November 25, 2012

Dior Diorshow Maximizer 3D 2016

January 18, 2016

Too Faced Christmas in Paris Holiday 2015 Collection

September 17, 2015

Fan di Fendi Leather and L’Acquarossa Editions

July 20, 2015

NARS Eye Opening Act Collection for Spring 2015

January 15, 2015

Artdeco Glam Art Collection for Holiday 2010 –...

October 6, 2010

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.