BECCA Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder comes in a NEW shade of Golden Bronze for all beauties with dark skin. 🙂 The new Golden Bronze shade is already available so check it out right down bellow. If you have a lighter skin tone then you can very well enjoy the Original shade.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, BECCA Cosmetics, John Lewis, Cult Beauty

BECCA Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder NEW Golden Bronze

An ultra-translucent setting powder that sets makeup for extended wear with a revitalizing, mist-like effect on skin.

Setting powder meets refreshing spray. This weightless powder sets and refreshes makeup for a silky smooth, invisible finish. Formulated with 50% water and glycerin, this powder creates a mist-like sensation on skin for a seamless finish and comfortable feel. Ultrafine, light-reflecting powders float over skin to smooth and blur fine lines and imperfections. It can be reapplied to skin as needed to keep makeup looking fresh all day.

Shades:

Translucent / Original – sheer, creamy beige

– sheer, creamy beige Golden Bronze – soft, warm tan