Hello beauties!
Just before the holiday season ends we get Bobbi Brown Take It To Glow Highlight & Bronzing Powder Palette. I just spotted it online and OMG how much it reminds me of Highlight & Glow Highlighting Powder Duo (review) which I’m still enjoying. So in case you missed that one, this new Take It to Glow palette has a better price and features four shades. The packaging is similar as well, only that the powder duo had a more festive touch.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown Take It To Glow Highlight & Bronzing Powder Palette Holiday 2018
Take It To Glow Highlight & Bronzing Powder Palette – Limited Edition – $59.00
A limited-edition mirrored compact with universally flattering shades of matte and illuminating bronzer.
Mix and match the shades to achieve instant radiance, a sun-kissed glow or fresh-faced flush.
Palette includes:
- Halo Highlight Illuminating Bronzing Powder (light warm gold highlight)
- Golden Light Bronzing Powder (light tan)
- Belize Illuminating Bronzing Powder (soft pink with multidimensional pearl)
- Guava Illuminating Bronzing Powder (peach highlight)
SHOP THIS POST
Enjoy more photos…