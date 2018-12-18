Home Beauty Bobbi Brown Take It To Glow Highlight & Bronzing Powder Palette
Beauty

Bobbi Brown Take It To Glow Highlight & Bronzing Powder Palette

December 19, 2018

Hello beauties!

Just before the holiday season ends we get Bobbi Brown Take It To Glow Highlight & Bronzing Powder Palette. I just spotted it online and OMG how much it reminds me of Highlight & Glow Highlighting Powder Duo (review) which I’m still enjoying. So in case you missed that one, this new Take It to Glow palette has a better price and features four shades. The packaging is similar as well, only that the powder duo had a more festive touch.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown Take It To Glow Highlight & Bronzing Powder Palette Holiday 2018

Take It To Glow Highlight & Bronzing Powder Palette – Limited Edition – $59.00

A limited-edition mirrored compact with universally flattering shades of matte and illuminating bronzer.

Mix and match the shades to achieve instant radiance, a sun-kissed glow or fresh-faced flush.

Palette includes:

  • Halo Highlight Illuminating Bronzing Powder (light warm gold highlight)
  • Golden Light Bronzing Powder (light tan)
  • Belize Illuminating Bronzing Powder (soft pink with multidimensional pearl)
  • Guava Illuminating Bronzing Powder (peach highlight)

SHOP THIS POST

 

Enjoy more photos…

 

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Dior Spring 2019 Makeup Collection

December 4, 2018

Smashbox Color Correcting Stick 2016

February 24, 2016

Essence Fall 2013 Fragrance Collection – Official Info...

August 1, 2013

Random Photos 22 April 2012

April 22, 2012

ChicProfile Goes on Vacation

July 27, 2010

Chanel Les Automnales Fall 2015 Collection – All...

June 8, 2015

Artdeco Glam Deluxe Holiday 2012 Collection – Info...

October 29, 2012

Marc Jacobs Fall 2013 Makeup Collection – Info...

June 15, 2013

Artdeco Majestic Beauty Fall 2014 Collection

August 11, 2014

Bobbi Brown Monday to Sunday Lips Collection for...

January 28, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet