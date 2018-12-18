Hello beauties!

Just before the holiday season ends we get Bobbi Brown Take It To Glow Highlight & Bronzing Powder Palette. I just spotted it online and OMG how much it reminds me of Highlight & Glow Highlighting Powder Duo (review) which I’m still enjoying. So in case you missed that one, this new Take It to Glow palette has a better price and features four shades. The packaging is similar as well, only that the powder duo had a more festive touch.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Bobbi Brown

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Bobbi Brown Take It To Glow Highlight & Bronzing Powder Palette Holiday 2018

A limited-edition mirrored compact with universally flattering shades of matte and illuminating bronzer.

Mix and match the shades to achieve instant radiance, a sun-kissed glow or fresh-faced flush.

Palette includes:

Halo Highlight Illuminating Bronzing Powder (light warm gold highlight)

Golden Light Bronzing Powder (light tan)

Belize Illuminating Bronzing Powder (soft pink with multidimensional pearl)

Guava Illuminating Bronzing Powder (peach highlight)

SHOP THIS POST

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Enjoy more photos…