Home Beauty BECCA Khloe Kardashian and Forever Malika Collection Holiday 2018
Beauty

BECCA Khloe Kardashian and Forever Malika Collection Holiday 2018

December 19, 2018

Hello sweeties!

BECCA Khloe Kardashian and Forever Malika Collection will be hitting counters soon. Best friend Khloe and Malika have teamed up with BECCA Cosmetics and created a capsule collection. On a first look I love the two palettes but I’m also curious about the four exclusive shades of Ultimate Lipstick Love.

Made with love by Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq, the #BECCABFFs Collection curates the perfect product pairings to unlock your best glow.

“BECCA has always been a brand that both Malika and I love. Between the quality of product and what the brand stands for in supporting women, you can tell how passionate BECCA is and I really appreciate that.”Khloé Kardashian

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 22 December 2018 at BECCA, ULTA

 

BECCA Khloe Kardashian and Forever Malika Collection Holiday 2018

BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Glow Letters – Limited Edition – $18.00

Tick, tack, glow! Mini baked X, O and heart-shaped highlighters for face and eye

  • Sweethearts – Shimmering bronze & golden champagne

Blush & Glow Palette – Limited Edition – $44.00

A full-face palette created in collaboration with #BECCABFFs, Khloé & Malika, includes highlighter, bronzer and 2 blushes.

  • Made With Love By Khloé
  • Made With Love By Malika

Ultimate Lipstick Love – $24.00

  • Khloé’s Hot Tamale – A spicy red with warm undertones
  • Khloé’s Cupid’s Kiss – A rich, toasty neutral
  • Malika’s Brave – A true red with cool undertones
  • Malika’s Yours Truly – A delicate, pinky neutral

SHOP THIS POST

 

Enjoy more photos…

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Laura Mercier Face Illuminator Powders Summer 2016

April 3, 2016

Orly Velvet Dream Fall 2017 Collection

July 13, 2017

Jill Stuart Romantic Marine Summer 2016 Collection

March 9, 2016

Catrice Soleil D’Ete Summer 2017 Collection

July 1, 2017

Lancome Nail Polish for Spring 2011 – Sneak...

September 28, 2010

Anna Sui Beach Summer 2015 Collection

May 27, 2015

MAC & Mickey Contractor Makeup Collection for Spring...

December 22, 2010

NARS Kabuki Brushes for Fall 2014

July 25, 2014

Salvatore Ferragamo Signorina Eleganza Fragrance

November 5, 2013

Lancome Shine Lover Vibrant Shine Lipstick

February 27, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet