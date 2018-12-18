Hello sweeties!
BECCA Khloe Kardashian and Forever Malika Collection will be hitting counters soon. Best friend Khloe and Malika have teamed up with BECCA Cosmetics and created a capsule collection. On a first look I love the two palettes but I’m also curious about the four exclusive shades of Ultimate Lipstick Love.
Made with love by Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq, the #BECCABFFs Collection curates the perfect product pairings to unlock your best glow.
“BECCA has always been a brand that both Malika and I love. Between the quality of product and what the brand stands for in supporting women, you can tell how passionate BECCA is and I really appreciate that.”– Khloé Kardashian
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 22 December 2018 at BECCA, ULTA
BECCA Khloe Kardashian and Forever Malika Collection Holiday 2018
BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Glow Letters – Limited Edition – $18.00
Tick, tack, glow! Mini baked X, O and heart-shaped highlighters for face and eye
- Sweethearts – Shimmering bronze & golden champagne
Blush & Glow Palette – Limited Edition – $44.00
A full-face palette created in collaboration with #BECCABFFs, Khloé & Malika, includes highlighter, bronzer and 2 blushes.
- Made With Love By Khloé
- Made With Love By Malika
Ultimate Lipstick Love – $24.00
- Khloé’s Hot Tamale – A spicy red with warm undertones
- Khloé’s Cupid’s Kiss – A rich, toasty neutral
- Malika’s Brave – A true red with cool undertones
- Malika’s Yours Truly – A delicate, pinky neutral
