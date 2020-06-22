Hello lovelies!

Bobbi Brown Milk Tea Collection is going to be very popular in Asia due to the soft beige colors which are extremely loved. This Summer lip shade is Cranberry, which has become a best seller since it launched. In Taiwan there are sold in average 2 Cranberry lipsticks per hour.

Asian Launch Date – July 2020 | U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now for the Cranberry shades at Bobbi Brown | SEPHORA Nordstrom, Saks, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Bobbi Brown Milk Tea Collection

The look of a lipstick meets the feel of a balm for our most wearable lip yet. Loaded with crushed pigments and lip-loving ingredients, it’s the ultimate swipe and go formula.

Cranberry – a medium warm berry

Cranberry Lip Palette – Limited Edition

Bobbi Brown launches a limited edition lip palette with 5 shades of golden luxury lipstick, everything hosted in a special edition packaging. Under the cute and playful love graffiti package, there are sweet and soft shades in pink, nude, brown and red. The new Bobbi Brown Lip Palette comes along with a lip brush!

Your go-to product for a lit-from-within glow, Brightening Brick in Pink combines the warmth of a bronzer and the soft flush of a blush to give light skin tones gorgeous, subtle luminosity.

Cranberry – A range of nude berry tones, from a light bronze to a dark chocolate.

Milk Tea Lipstick – New

This July in addition to the popular Cranberry shade, Bobbi Brown launches 10 shades as part of the Milk Tea collection. The formula is enriched with natural beeswax and vitamins E and C to keep lips soft and tender all day long.

SHADES:



Blondie Pink

Blue Raspberry

Blush

Brownie

Buff

Cocoa

Dark Chocolate

Italian Rose

Rich Cocoa

Sazan Nude

Milk Tea Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

Milk Tea Naked



Honey Naked

Cocoa Naked