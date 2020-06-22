Home Beauty Bobbi Brown Milk Tea Collection – Lip Swatches
Beauty

Bobbi Brown Milk Tea Collection – Lip Swatches

by Tavia
Affiliate Links

Hello lovelies!

Bobbi Brown Milk Tea Collection is going to be very popular in Asia due to the soft beige colors which are extremely loved. This Summer lip shade is Cranberry, which has become a best seller since it launched. In Taiwan there are sold in average 2 Cranberry lipsticks per hour.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

AVAILABILITY

Asian Launch Date – July 2020 | U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now for the Cranberry shades at Bobbi Brown | SEPHORA Nordstrom, Saks, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

 

Bobbi Brown Milk Tea Collection

Crushed Lip Color – Limited Edition – $29.00

The look of a lipstick meets the feel of a balm for our most wearable lip yet. Loaded with crushed pigments and lip-loving ingredients, it’s the ultimate swipe and go formula.

  • Cranberry – a medium warm berry

Cranberry Lip Palette – Limited Edition

Bobbi Brown launches a limited edition lip palette with 5 shades of golden luxury lipstick, everything hosted in a special edition packaging. Under the cute and playful love graffiti package, there are sweet and soft shades in pink, nude, brown and red. The new Bobbi Brown Lip Palette comes along with a lip brush!

Brightening Brick – Limited Edition – $48.00

Your go-to product for a lit-from-within glow, Brightening Brick in Pink combines the warmth of a bronzer and the soft flush of a blush to give light skin tones gorgeous, subtle luminosity.

RELATED: Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Highlighting Powder Flower Girl NYC Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

  • CranberryA range of nude berry tones, from a light bronze to a dark chocolate.

Milk Tea Lipstick – New

This July in addition to the popular Cranberry shade, Bobbi Brown launches 10 shades as part of the Milk Tea collection. The formula is enriched with natural beeswax and vitamins E and C to keep lips soft and tender all day long.

SHADES:

  • Blondie Pink
  • Blue Raspberry
  • Blush
  • Brownie
  • Buff
  • Cocoa
  • Dark Chocolate
  • Italian Rose
  • Rich Cocoa
  • Sazan Nude

RELATED: YSL Milk Tea Lip Collection Summer 2020

Milk Tea Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

  • Milk Tea Naked
  • Honey Naked
  • Cocoa Naked

SHOP THE POST

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Hermes Rose Velours & Rouge Casaque Rouge Matte...

MAC Underground Mineralize Skinfinish Available Now

10 Mistakes New Content Creators Make

MAC Cosmetics The Sims 4 Collection

Natasha Denona Bronze Summer 2020 Collection

Chanel Joues Contraste Blushes for Fall 2020

Tom Ford Lip Spark Baby & Commando Lipsticks...

Why Did I Make a Patreon Page! You...

Tom Ford ICONIC LOOK EYE AND LIP SET...

Dior Diorshow Fall Winter 2020 Makeup Collection

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.