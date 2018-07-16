Home Beauty MAC Selfridges Terry Barber Eye See Eyeshadow Palette
MAC Selfridges Terry Barber Eye See Eyeshadow Palette

July 16, 2018

Hello beauties!

Did you take a look at MAC Selfridges Terry Barber Eye See Eyeshadow Palette ? Well is a limited edition release available exclusively at Selfridges and curated by makeup artist Terry Barber. All the shades are part of the permanent collection but the palette is listed as limited edition.

If you like the variation of colors included in this palette I think it’s a great value to purchase it instead of picking the shades separately. 🙂

UK & U.S. Launch Date – Now at exclusive at Selfridges

MAC Selfridges Terry Barber Eye See Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $58.00 / £49.00

Exclusive to yours truly, the MAC x Selfridges Eye See Eyeshadow Palette is a hand-picked selection of 15 shades. Curated by Terry Barber – a make-up artist at the label for over 25 years – this set is comprised of his “greatest hits”; colours that celebrate iconic style movements and pay homage to the people who wear MAC every day. Highly pigmented, these varying hues dress your lids, helping to tell your own unique beauty story.

Shades:

  • Smut
  • Sketch
  • Embark
  • Cork
  • Coquette
  • Twinks
  • Blackberry
  • Coppering
  • Texture
  • Naked Lunch
  • Satin Taupe
  • Cranberry
  • Soft Brown
  • Shroom
  • Brule

