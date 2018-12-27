Hello babes!

Another season, another eyeshadow palette from Bobbi Brown Nude On Nude collection. So we have Bobbi Brown Haute Nudes Palette as a new addition. I’ve seen quite a lot of nude eyeshadow palettes for Spring 2019 so the makeup style will be pretty classy. Well, at least for some of the brands, while others are adopting pastel or more vivid shades.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Bobbi Brown Haute Nudes Palette Spring 2019

A limited-edition eyeshadow palette that gives neutrals a luxurious upgrade in 10 multidimensional shades.

Create a range of sophisticated looks with shades from velvety rose to gleaming gold, all in matte, shimmer, metallic and sparkle finishes.

Palette includes:

Cream Eyeshadow

Trench Twist Eyeshadow

Rose-Suede Eyeshadow

Tulle Sweet Eyeshadow

Damask Ball Shimmer Wash Eyeshadow

Champagne Toast Metallic Eyeshadow

Spun Silk Metallic Eyeshadow

Earth Metal Sparkle Eyeshadow

Lame Chrome Metal Eyeshadow

Makeup Looks Ideas

For a Modern Romance look: Begin by sweeping Cream all over with an eye sweep brush. Dust Rose-Suede across your lids with an eyeshadow brush. Blend Tulle Sweet into creases with an angled eyeshadow brush, then brush Spun Silk from the middle of lids to the outer corners and tap Damask Ball onto the inner corners with the same brush. Finish with eyeliner and mascara.

For a Sparkling Stunner look: Begin by sweeping Lamé all over with an eye sweep brush. Blend Rose-Suede into the creases with an angled eyeshadow brush, then diffuse Vintage Velvet across the upper lashlines and creases with the same brush. Smudge Earth Metal along the lower lashlines with a smoky eyeliner brush. Apply Damask Ball at the inner corners with an angled eyeshadow brush. Finish with eyeliner and mascara.

SHOP THIS POST