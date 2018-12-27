Home Beauty MAC x Nordstrom Christen Dominique Set Spring 2019
Beauty

MAC x Nordstrom Christen Dominique Set Spring 2019

December 27, 2018

Hello lovelies!

Beauty and fashion influencer Christen Dominique picks her MAC Cosmetics favorites and turns them into a set. So we get MAC x Nordstrom Christen Dominique Set which is perfect for everyday glam look. The set features four products and is available in a limited edition exclusively at Nordstrom right now.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now exclusively at Nordstrom

 

MAC x Nordstrom Christen Dominique Set Spring 2019

MAC Nordstrom Christen Dominique Set – $42.50 (Nordstrom Exclusive)

Christen Dominique chose these everyday glam shades to take anyone’s look from basic glam to full-on glamazon.

“MAC is one of the artist-driven brands that have always inspired my creativity.”—@christendominique

Set includes:

  • Travel-size Eyeshadows in Brown Script (warm chestnut brown matte) and Amber Lights (peachy-brown shimmer frost) (0.05 oz. each)
  • Lipstick in Half ‘n Half (ultra-creamy amplified) (0.1 oz.)
  • Lip Pencil in Spice (pink cinnamon stick) (0.05 oz.)

SHOP THIS POST

 

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

YSL Rose Degrade Couture Variation 10 Color Eye...

May 25, 2016

Artdeco Make Up Layering 2016 Summer Collection

May 12, 2016

Orly Spring 2013 Gel FX Collection – Info

March 13, 2013

No Makeup Makeup Look

June 9, 2014

Urban Decay Troublemaker & O.N.S. Afterglow Palettes

November 16, 2017

Estee Lauder Holiday 2015 Colour Edit Collection

October 16, 2015

Estee Lauder Sultry Nudes Eyeshadow Palette for Fall...

September 10, 2016

Kinetics Summer 2013 Sugar Blue Nail Polish –...

May 26, 2013

Chanel Variation Collection Spring 2014

January 28, 2014

Givenchy Summer 2012 Makeup Collection – Preview, Information...

March 20, 2012

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet