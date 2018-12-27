Hello lovelies!
Beauty and fashion influencer Christen Dominique picks her MAC Cosmetics favorites and turns them into a set. So we get MAC x Nordstrom Christen Dominique Set which is perfect for everyday glam look. The set features four products and is available in a limited edition exclusively at Nordstrom right now.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now exclusively at Nordstrom
MAC x Nordstrom Christen Dominique Set Spring 2019
MAC Nordstrom Christen Dominique Set – $42.50 (Nordstrom Exclusive)
Christen Dominique chose these everyday glam shades to take anyone’s look from basic glam to full-on glamazon.
“MAC is one of the artist-driven brands that have always inspired my creativity.”—@christendominique
Set includes:
- Travel-size Eyeshadows in Brown Script (warm chestnut brown matte) and Amber Lights (peachy-brown shimmer frost) (0.05 oz. each)
- Lipstick in Half ‘n Half (ultra-creamy amplified) (0.1 oz.)
- Lip Pencil in Spice (pink cinnamon stick) (0.05 oz.)
