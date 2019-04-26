Hello pretties!

Back in 2016 Bobbi Brown launched the first capsule air cushion foundation. Now we get to see a fully upgraded and revamped Skin Foundation Cushion family. Bobbi Brown Cosmetics teamed up with York-based Korean designer Yoon Hyup, to launch 3 limited edition urban-themed air-cushion cases.

ASIA Launch Date – May 2019 | U.S. / UK – TBA Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, SEPHORA, ULTA, Barneys, SAKS

Bobbi Brown Yoon Hyup Air-Cushion Foundation

Born in Seoul, Yoon Hyup is an artist based in New York City, who’s works are influenced by skateboarding, improvisation music and urban culture. He combines these inspirations with individual lines and dots, using a freehand-style, and creates his own unique abstract paintings.

From gallery exhibitions, public art projects to collaborations with brands (Nike, HUF, Medicom, Cinelli, Rag & Bone, Universal Music and more), Yoon Hyup interacts with a broader audience. Today, his work is exhibited globally in cities like New York, San Francisco, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, Hong Kong and San Sebastián.

New York Skyline (Manhattan )

) Overflowing Love (Brooklyn Bridge)

Band of Light (Times Square)