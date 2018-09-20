Home Beauty BECCA Spanish Rose Glow Highlighter Fall 2018
Beauty

BECCA Spanish Rose Glow Highlighter Fall 2018

September 20, 2018

Hello beauties!

BECCA Spanish Rose Glow Highlighter is another limited edition of BECCA’s award-winning Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter. If you are a fan of the brand or a highlighter junkie I bet is hard keeping up with all their launches.

Even though I can’t deny the beauty of this new BECCA Spanish Rose Glow highlighter, I’ll have to say that I lost count of how many of these limited edition versions the brand released this year. We even had one here in UK, named Royal Glow (review, swatches). France had the Parisian Nights (review, swatches) highlighter so now I’m wondering if every country in Europe will get their limited edition shimmering skin perfector pressed highlighter.

Availability

Spanish Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA

BECCA Spanish Rose Glow Highlighter Fall 2018

BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter – New & Limited Edition – €38.00

Dance all night long with a new limited edition Shimmering Skin Perfector ™ Pressed Highlighter in Spanish Rose Glow, a powdery pink color with a holographic Pearl finish in champagne tone, with a collectible design of a dancer.

Inspired by the energy and emotion that is transmitted through the streets of Spain at nightfall, this tonality creates a luminous intensity without equal with a touch of color to achieve a fascinating look that will last you all day.

Composed of BECCA’s patented blend of mineral pearls, the iconic formula is enriched with ultra-thin luminescent beads that absorb, reflect and refract light to amplify your natural luminosity and create the perfect shine.

Are you excited about this beauty or are you going to say pass to these so many highlighter launches? 🙂 Let me know how you feel on the comments bellow!

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China Glaze Holiday 2010 – Nail Polish Gift...

September 30, 2010

YSL Bleus Lumiere Summer 2014 Collection

April 9, 2014

Anna Sui Spring 2013 Drama Queen Collection –...

November 23, 2012

Urban Decay Troublemaker Mascara Fall 2017

August 23, 2017

Artdeco Fall 2013 Pure Minerals Care Novelties –...

August 11, 2013

Chic Friendly Questions! 12.11.2010

November 12, 2010

Illamasqua Winter 2012 Nail Varnish Launches – Info...

October 23, 2012

Givenchy Over Rose Collection Spring 2014 – Preview

November 18, 2013

MAC Pro Longwear SPF 20 Compact Foundation Swatches,...

June 28, 2014

Make Up For Ever Holiday 2015 Makeup Collection

October 9, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet