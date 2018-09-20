Hello beauties!

Welcome the new Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte lipstick collection. I’m absolutely in love with Lancome L’Absolu Rouge as you know, having reviewed so many shades so far. I love the luxurious and innovative packaging but also the formula and shades.

L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte was created for those who love playing with colour and extreme finishes. Expect a velvet finish, combined with bold luminosity and a highly comfortable texture.

Availability

UK Launch Date – 26 September 2018 exclusively at Boots | 24 October 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods, Debenhams. The metallic shades in the collection are exclusive to Boots.com

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Fall 2018

Created by Lisa Eldridge, Lancôme’s Creative Director of Make-up, L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte brings you 18 high impact shades, from reds, to oranges, pinks, browns and nudes.

Three metallic matte shades are included within the collection, which can be used alone or as a topcoat for maximum impact! Choose from copper, gold and chrome blue to electrify lips. Galvanise your look.

A “MORE IS MORE” FORMULA

L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte’s formula is unprecedented: more matte, more intense, more radiant than ever. Enriched with emollient agents and nourishing oils including Jojoba, each feel-good ingredient offers a sensation of comfort that lasts.

The bullet’s “soft complex”, combines spherical powders and a light-diffusing gel, to smooth away small wrinkles on application. Silky oils allow provide a balmy feel.

Matte Impact

Actress Penelope Cruz, Lancôme’s legendary ambassador, shows off L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte in photos shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Pigott. Penelope Cruz’s wears Adoration 505 red, an echo of the Lancôme rose she holds in her hand.

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick – New – £25.50

Shades: