Home Beauty Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Fall 2018
Beauty

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Fall 2018

September 20, 2018

Hello beauties!

Welcome the new Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte lipstick collection. I’m absolutely in love with Lancome L’Absolu Rouge as you know, having reviewed so many shades so far. I love the luxurious and innovative packaging but also the formula and shades.

L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte was created for those who love playing with colour and extreme finishes. Expect a velvet finish, combined with bold luminosity and a highly comfortable texture.

Availability

UK Launch Date – 26 September 2018 exclusively at Boots | 24 October 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods, Debenhams.  The metallic shades in the collection are exclusive to Boots.com

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Fall 2018

Created by Lisa Eldridge, Lancôme’s Creative Director of Make-up, L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte brings you 18 high impact shades, from reds, to oranges, pinks, browns and nudes.

Three metallic matte shades are included within the collection, which can be used alone or as a topcoat for maximum impact! Choose from copper, gold and chrome blue to electrify lips. Galvanise your look.

A “MORE IS MORE” FORMULA

L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte’s formula is unprecedented: more matte, more intense, more radiant than ever. Enriched with emollient agents and nourishing oils including Jojoba, each feel-good ingredient offers a sensation of comfort that lasts.
The bullet’s “soft complex”, combines spherical powders and a light-diffusing gel, to smooth away small wrinkles on application. Silky oils allow provide a balmy feel.

Matte Impact

Actress Penelope Cruz, Lancôme’s legendary ambassador, shows off L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte in photos shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Pigott. Penelope Cruz’s wears Adoration 505 red, an echo of the Lancôme rose she holds in her hand.

Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick – New – £25.50

Shades:

  • 78 – Wild Thoughts
  • 82 – Tapis Rouge
  • 157 – Obsessive Red – limited edition packaging
  • 196 – Orange Sanguine
  • 274 – Sensualite
  • 313 – Rose Fulminante
  • 346 – Fatale Pink
  • 370 – Pink Seduction
  • 382 – Pink Exaltation
  • 388 – Rose Lancome – limited edition packaging
  • 505 – Adoration
  • 507 – Dram’atic – limited edition packaging
  • 508 – Purple Temptation
  • 509 – Purple Dascination
  • 510 – Ardent Sand
  • 515 – Quartz Absolu – bold metallic finish
  • 516 – Bronzite Absolu – bold metallic finish
  • 517 – Saphir Absolu – bold metallic finish

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MAC Office Hours Fall 2012 Collection now in...

October 6, 2012

Arabesque Red Kisses Collection for Fall – Winter...

September 19, 2010

Essence Spring 2017 Little Beauty Angels Collection

February 8, 2017

Essie Fall 2013 For The Twill Of It...

May 31, 2013

Bobbi Brown Summer 2013 Luxe Eye Palette –...

April 10, 2013

Makeup Geek Foiled Eyeshadow for Summer 2015

April 25, 2015

Make Up For Ever HD Foundation Review +...

February 7, 2010

Smashbox Exposed Lip Gloss from Naked Beauty 2010...

May 16, 2010

Kinetics Flowery Nail Polish from Flower Explosion Spring...

April 6, 2012

Lunasol Makeup Collection for Fall 2010 – Photos...

September 28, 2010

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet