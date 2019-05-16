Home Beauty Givenchy Gloss Interdit Vinyl NEW Summer 2019 Shades
Givenchy Gloss Interdit Vinyl NEW Summer 2019 Shades

May 16, 2019

Hello sweeties!

Did someone asked for more Givenchy Summer 2019 news? The brand is dropping so many new products this season and Givenchy Gloss Interdit Vinyl is one of them. Well basically I’m talking about three new Summer 2019 limited edition shades with the same intense glossy finish and super soft formula.

The new shades will be joining the permanent line of 12 shades and will be launching in the beginning of June. So far they are marketed as Asia exclusive but I do hope we’ll find them at least available online for international shopping.

Japan Launch Date – 1 June 2019

Givenchy Gloss Interdit Vinyl – Limited Edition – £24.50

  • The high-gloss, super-soft finish combines mother-of-pearl and black rose oil for long-lasting, comfortable color.
  • A precision foam wand allows for even application of the palette of these bold shades. With medium coverage, the lips’ natural beauty shines through.
  • Encased in a slender transparent tube with a black couture ribbon, Le Gloss Interdit Vinyl signals sleek style.

Shades:

  • No.17 Golden Hour – inspired by the color of the sky before and after sunrise
  • No.18 Pink District – inspired by the neon lights that glow in the night in the entertainment district.
  • No.19 Green Light – fresh green

Enjoy more photos…

