Look at the most colorful and sparkly Summer 2019 Collection coming from Urban Decay Sparkle Out Loud which just became available in UK.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – NOW at Urban Decay UK |21 May 2019 at UD (US/Canada) / June 4th at SEPHORA, ULTA, Feel Unique, Selfridges, Harrods, Nordstrom

Start with Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in eight new shades, including the limited-edition Stonewall. This water-based, superfine glitter liner can be worn solo, over Urban Decay eyeshadow, or layered together for extra intensity.

Inspired by our glitter eye gel from the early 2000s, Heavy Metal Glitter Gel is a vibrant, hyper-sparkly, and buildable formula for eyes, body, and face. Six new shades last up to 9 hours with minimal fallout—what more could you want?

Four new shades of our award-winning 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil go on super-creamy and metallic with a glittery finish. This eyeliner won’t budge once it dries—it’s waterproof. Finish your look with a crazy-shiny glitter lip gloss that never feels rough or gritty—Hi-Fi Ultra Cushion Lipgloss is poppin’ in four new shades.

Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner – $21.00 / £17.00 25% of the purchase price from our limited-edition Stonewall shade will benefit Stonewall Community Foundation—an organization that strengthens the LGBT community through grantmaking and scholarship programs. Like a gateway drug to hardcore sparkle, Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner provides a heavy dose of glam-rock—minus the frequent stints in rehab. Want to know the bad girl way to wear eyeliner? Use Urban Decay's Heavy Metal Eyeliner range. Intense, sparkling and totally covetable, rock a sparkling liner for a truly individual look SHADES Disco Daydream – Silver holographic glitter
Goldmine – Bright yellow-gold glitter
Gunmetal – Black and silver glitter
Stage Dive – Bright teal-green glitter
Starfire – Bronze glitter
Studio – Light purple micro-sparkle with lilac holographic glitter
Volume – Duo-chrome glitter with pink-yellow shift
Stonewall – Bright red glitter

– Silver holographic glitter Goldmine – Bright yellow-gold glitter

– Bright yellow-gold glitter Gunmetal – Black and silver glitter

– Black and silver glitter Stage Dive – Bright teal-green glitter

– Bright teal-green glitter Starfire – Bronze glitter

Bronze glitter Studio – Light purple micro-sparkle with lilac holographic glitter

– Light purple micro-sparkle with lilac holographic glitter Volume – Duo-chrome glitter with pink-yellow shift

– Duo-chrome glitter with pink-yellow shift Stonewall – Bright red glitter

Glitter Gel – $22.00 / £14.50 Inspired by our bestselling glitter eye gel from the early 2000s, Heavy Metal Glitter Gel is back. Now you can spread a heavy dose of glitter all over your eyes, face, and body—think of it as ultra-sparkly, disco ball bling-in-a-tube. Our super-pigmented, high-coverage formula suspends hyper-reflective glitter in a non-sticky, water-based gel.

Heavy Metal glides on easily with a brush or your fingertips, and it stays put for up to 9 hours with minimal fallout—wherever the night or morning-after takes you. When you’re ready, just add water to remove it. Inspired by our bestselling glitter eye gel from the early 2000s, Heavy Metal Glitter Gel is back. Disco Daydream – Iridescent silver glitter

– Iridescent silver glitter Distortion – Iridescent glitter

– Iridescent glitter Saturday Stardust – Iridescent pink

– Iridescent pink Dreamland – Iridescent peach glitter with blue shift

– Iridescent peach glitter with blue shift Soul Loved – Aqua blue glitter

– Aqua blue glitter Party Monster – Lilac glitter with reflective holographic shift

24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil – $22.00 / £16.00 Electric Empire – Metallic green with glitter

– Metallic green with glitter Viper – Metallic purple with glitter

– Metallic purple with glitter Roxy – Metallic bright blue with glitter

– Metallic bright blue with glitter Wild Side – Metallic copper-pink shift with glitter