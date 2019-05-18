Home Beauty Urban Decay Sparkle Out Loud Summer 2019 Collection looks Fun and Colorful
Beauty

Urban Decay Sparkle Out Loud Summer 2019 Collection looks Fun and Colorful

May 18, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Look at the most colorful and sparkly Summer 2019 Collection coming from Urban Decay Sparkle Out Loud which just became available in UK.

 

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – NOW at Urban Decay UK |21 May 2019 at UD (US/Canada) / June 4th at SEPHORA, ULTA, Feel Unique, Selfridges, Harrods, Nordstrom

Urban Decay Sparkle Out Loud Summer 2019 Collection

Start with Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in eight new shades, including the limited-edition Stonewall. This water-based, superfine glitter liner can be worn solo, over Urban Decay eyeshadow, or layered together for extra intensity.

Inspired by our glitter eye gel from the early 2000s, Heavy Metal Glitter Gel is a vibrant, hyper-sparkly, and buildable formula for eyes, body, and face. Six new shades last up to 9 hours with minimal fallout—what more could you want?

Four new shades of our award-winning 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil go on super-creamy and metallic with a glittery finish. This eyeliner won’t budge once it dries—it’s waterproof. Finish your look with a crazy-shiny glitter lip gloss that never feels rough or gritty—Hi-Fi Ultra Cushion Lipgloss is poppin’ in four new shades.

Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner – $21.00 / £17.00

25% of the purchase price from our limited-edition Stonewall shade will benefit Stonewall Community Foundation—an organization that strengthens the LGBT community through grantmaking and scholarship programs.

Like a gateway drug to hardcore sparkle, Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner provides a heavy dose of glam-rock—minus the frequent stints in rehab.

Want to know the bad girl way to wear eyeliner? Use Urban Decay’s Heavy Metal Eyeliner range. Intense, sparkling and totally covetable, rock a sparkling liner for a truly individual look

SHADES

  • Disco Daydream – Silver holographic glitter
  • Goldmine – Bright yellow-gold glitter
  • Gunmetal – Black and silver glitter
  • Stage Dive – Bright teal-green glitter
  • Starfire Bronze glitter
  • Studio – Light purple micro-sparkle with lilac holographic glitter
  • Volume – Duo-chrome glitter with pink-yellow shift
  • Stonewall – Bright red glitter

Glitter Gel – $22.00 / £14.50

Inspired by our bestselling glitter eye gel from the early 2000s, Heavy Metal Glitter Gel is back. Now you can spread a heavy dose of glitter all over your eyes, face, and body—think of it as ultra-sparkly, disco ball bling-in-a-tube. Our super-pigmented, high-coverage formula suspends hyper-reflective glitter in a non-sticky, water-based gel.


Heavy Metal glides on easily with a brush or your fingertips, and it stays put for up to 9 hours with minimal fallout—wherever the night or morning-after takes you. When you’re ready, just add water to remove it. Inspired by our bestselling glitter eye gel from the early 2000s, Heavy Metal Glitter Gel is back.

  • Disco Daydream – Iridescent silver glitter
  • Distortion – Iridescent glitter
  • Saturday Stardust – Iridescent pink
  • Dreamland – Iridescent peach glitter with blue shift
  • Soul Loved – Aqua blue glitter
  • Party Monster – Lilac glitter with reflective holographic shift

24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil – $22.00 / £16.00

  • Electric Empire – Metallic green with glitter
  • Viper – Metallic purple with glitter
  • Roxy – Metallic bright blue with glitter
  • Wild Side – Metallic copper-pink shift with glitter

Hi-Fi Shine Ultra Cushion Lip Gloss – $20.00 / £15.50

Laced with vitamin E and peppermint oil, our hydrating formula leaves lips feeling nourished, has an immediate plumping effect and comes in a yummy vanilla-mint flavor.

  • Hot Love – Red with iridescent glitter
  • Disco Queen – Violet with iridescent glitter
  • Wildside – Copper-pink shift with glitter
  • Star Stunner – Clear pink shift with iridescent glitter

Enjoy more photos…

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MAC Nudes & Chromagraphic Pencils Collection for Summer...

April 3, 2010

MAC Vintage Selection Pro Longwear Paint Pot Review,...

July 3, 2015

Smashbox Summer 2013 Camera Ready CC Cream SPF...

May 23, 2013

Clinique Holiday 2010 Gift Sets

October 16, 2010

Dior Diorshow Mono Eyeshadow Spring 2016 Collection

January 18, 2016

Elizabeth Arden Summer 2017 Tropical Escape Forever Bronzed...

March 14, 2017

Chanel Reflets d’Été de Chanel Collection Summer 2014...

December 22, 2013

Coolcos Makeup Products – Sneak Peek

January 17, 2014

MAC 2017 Pro Longwear Long-Last Lips

March 8, 2017

Simple Black Smokey Eye Makeup Look

November 29, 2012

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.