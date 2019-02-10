Hello beauties!

I hope you are excited for a new product signed Natasha Denona! Next week the brand launches Bloom Blush & Glow Palette so follow me to check out all the information and swatches.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 12 February 2019 online / March in Stores – SEPHORA, Selfridges, Beautylish, Cult Beauty

Natasha Denona Bloom Blush & Glow Palette for February 2019

This palette contains a range of exquisite formulas. The hydrating, velvety cream blush is designed to give your skin a healthy flush of color. Glow Cream Base is a hydrating, luminous cream highlight with real crushed mineral pearls to give your skin the ultimate glow.

Duo Glow is a multipurpose, duo-chrome highlighting powder with real, crushed, mineral duo-chrome pearls to give your skin a supernatural, shade-shifting glow. Extreme Glow is a multidimensional, sparkling, creamy powder highlight with a soft-focus, HD finish and a velvety-smooth texture.

Bloom Blush & Glow Palette – $55.00

Peach – Natural peach (Glow Cream Base)

– Natural peach (Glow Cream Base) Fuchsia – Deep cherry red with a subtle bronze shine (Cream Blush)

– Deep cherry red with a subtle bronze shine (Cream Blush) Light Rose – Nude champagne (Glow Extreme)

– Nude champagne (Glow Extreme) Vibrant Coral – Vibrant coral with golden champagne effect (Duo Glow)