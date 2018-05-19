YSL Kiss Summer 2018 Collection SWATCHES

Hello pretties!
YSL Kiss Summer 2018 Collection represent a new kiss guide, featuring new and also classic lipstick shades. I have swatches of YSL Kiss Summer 2018 Collection after the jump so keep on reading! Some shades can be romantic, others can be bright and mad. I guess it all depends on your mood, on the occasion or simply on your favorite color. You are free to enjoy any of these beautiful kiss lip colors.
Availability
International Launch Date – June 2018 at Sephora.com | YSL Beauty (some shades are available now)
YSL Kiss Summer 2018 Collection
Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick – $37.00 / £28.00
An oil-in-a-stick, medium-coverage lipstick with an innovative texture that provides high-performance color and irreverent shine while it conditions the lips.
- No.09 Nude in Private – spicy warm beige
- No.48 Smoking Plum – juicy plum
- No.91
- No.92
Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick – $37.00 / £28.00
Edgy and feminine, Yves Saint Laurent’s Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick Collection delivers lip colors that exude ultimate feminine strength and edgy style. Give lips luxurious, rich color with intense hydration and antioxidant care in just one stroke.
- No.09 Rose Stiletto – rich berry rose
- No.72 Rouge Vinyle
- No.83
- No.84
Vinyl Cream Lip Stain – $36.00 / £28.00
A high-coverage liquid lip color with ultimate shine, comfort, and all-day wear.
- No.407 Carmin Session
- No.416 Psychedlic Chili
- No.419
- No.420
Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain – $36.00 / £29.00
A lightweight lip stain with a revolutionary formula for ultra-matte, high impact color and a lightweight, naked-lip feel.
- No.8 Black Red Code – deep burgundy
- No.16 Nude Emblem – terra cotta pink
- No.27 Carmine Encounter – sharp plum
- No.28 Nude Undercover – spiced neutral
SHOP THIS POST
Swatches by VogueTw