YSL Kiss Summer 2018 Collection SWATCHES

YSL Kiss Summer 2018 Collection represent a new kiss guide, featuring new and also classic lipstick shades. I have swatches of YSL Kiss Summer 2018 Collection after the jump so keep on reading! Some shades can be romantic, others can be bright and mad. I guess it all depends on your mood, on the occasion or simply on your favorite color. You are free to enjoy any of these beautiful kiss lip colors.

Availability

International Launch Date – June 2018 at Sephora.com | YSL Beauty (some shades are available now)

YSL Kiss Summer 2018 Collection

An oil-in-a-stick, medium-coverage lipstick with an innovative texture that provides high-performance color and irreverent shine while it conditions the lips.

No.09 Nude in Private – spicy warm beige

No.48 Smoking Plum – juicy plum

No.91

No.92

Edgy and feminine, Yves Saint Laurent’s Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick Collection delivers lip colors that exude ultimate feminine strength and edgy style. Give lips luxurious, rich color with intense hydration and antioxidant care in just one stroke.

No.09 Rose Stiletto – rich berry rose

No.72 Rouge Vinyle

No.83

No.84

A high-coverage liquid lip color with ultimate shine, comfort, and all-day wear.

No.407 Carmin Session

No.416 Psychedlic Chili

No.419

No.420

A lightweight lip stain with a revolutionary formula for ultra-matte, high impact color and a lightweight, naked-lip feel.

No.8 Black Red Code – deep burgundy

No.16 Nude Emblem – terra cotta pink

No.27 Carmine Encounter – sharp plum

No.28 Nude Undercover – spiced neutral

Swatches by VogueTw