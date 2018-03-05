Hello pretties!

I have the first information for YSL Urban Escape Summer 2018 Collection. In this new YSL Summer 2018 Makeup Collection, we find a young city girl who wants to win her freedom. Is Zoe Kravitz, the daughter of the famous singer Lenny Kravitz who is one of YSL beauty ambassadors. Inspired by the urban universe the capsule collection features products in the shades of the heated concrete. The makeup look is a rebel one, meant to break all the rules and express freedom.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – April 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Saks, Sephora

YSL Urban Escape Summer 2018 Collection

Les Sahariennes Bronzing Powder – Limited Edition

No.4 Golden Blis

YSL Couture Eye Palette Collector – Limited Edition



The new limited edition YSL Summer 2018 Palette features five eyeshadow in blue-gray asphalt, silver or verdigris shades. Burning and invigorating at the same time, the harmony is created in a striking contrast, with the silver glittering shade in center, like the lights of the city.

Baby Doll Kiss & Blush – Limited Edition

No.26 Forbidden Red (Matte Finish)

Rouge Volupte Shine – Limited Edition

No.75 Red In The Light

No.76 Red In The Dark

La Laque Couture – Limited Edition

No.102 Gris graffiti

No.103 Red Anarchy

No.106 Clandestine Silver

The star product of this capsule collection is the Couture Eye Palette, but I have my eyes on the Bronzing Powder. I wished I’d see a different pattern for the YSL Le Saharienne this year, as it’s really resembling with previous releases. It would be interesting how it will swatch.

What do you lovelies think of this collection? Which of the products are calling your name?