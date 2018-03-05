Hello lovelies!

If you like a red lip the new Elizabeth Arden We March On Lipstick could be the perfect choice. More than that! 100% of the proceeds of this red signature lipstick go to UN Women, a global champion for women and girls, a global champion of gender equality and women empowerment.

Crafted in collaboration with Reese Witherspoon, the iconic lip colour arrives in an exclusive red and gold tube emblazoned with the activist’s signature.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Elizabeth Arden

UK Launch Date – Now at ElizabethArden.co.uk

Elizabeth Arden We March On Lipstick with Reese Witherspoon

Red Door Red

Silky-smooth and ultra-nourishing, the lipstick glides on effortlessly to impart the moisturising benefits of Volulip™ and Shea Butter, whilst rich pigments offer long-lasting vibrancy. Lips are left soft, hydrated and impossible to ignore.

Reese chose this signature shade Red Door Red, a red that makes a powerful statement and is sumptuously soft and comfortable to wear all day.

The color payoff is great, intense and super pigmented. The formula is moisturizing and feels lightweight on the lips. Is just the perfect, classic red lipstick that will brighten up your complexion.

