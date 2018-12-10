Home Beauty NARS Spring 2019 Color Collection
Beauty

NARS Spring 2019 Color Collection

December 10, 2018

Hello pretties!

As I promised earlier, I will give you a first look at NARS Spring 2019 Color Collection. Well at least a part of it which has this gorgeous NARS Glow Mosaic Palette as a centerpiece. In case you missed my previous post don’t forget to take a look at NARS Skin Deep Palette. The new nude palette will be launching in February 2019 internationally.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – February 2019 at NARS Cosmetics, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, SEPHORA, Macy’s

Japan Launch Date – 15 February 2019

UK / International Launch Date – 15 February 2019

NARS Spring 2019 Color Collection

This capsule collection features limited edition products such as Mosaic Glow Palette. This one contains a blusher, highlighter and bronzer. You’ll have to mix all the shades together and gently swipe it across your cheeks. Basically I don’t see how you could use the shades individually except for the blush maybe.

Moving on to the After Glow Lip Balm which comes in an universal shades. We also get a mono eyeshadow in a fresh green shade, so vivid for Spring. Last but not least, joining this capsule collection is the mini size version of Climax Mascara.

Another newness part of NARS Spring 2019 collection will be NARS Radiance Repowered foundation. Part of the radiance boosting product lineup will be the limited edition Super Radiant Booster. This one is described as having the ability to amplify the skin’s natural illumination by giving a pearlescent glow. The texture is lightweight and layerable. Everything will hit international counters in February 2019.

I will post more information as soon as it becomes available! Stay tuned!

 

