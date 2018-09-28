Home Beauty YSL Tatouage Couture Metallics Liquid Matte Lip Stain Collector
YSL Tatouage Couture Metallics Liquid Matte Lip Stain Collector

September 28, 2018

Hello sweeties!

YSL Tatouage Couture Metallics Liquid Matte Lip Stain Collector is another newness from the brand that just launched. This limited-edition innovative addition to the Tatouage Couture family is a sophisticated twist on wearable metallics.

So you have a couple of YSL lip products to choose from, between these metallics and the new YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipsticks (swatches, photos).

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

YSL Tatouage Couture Metallics Liquid Matte Lip Stain Collector – Limited Edition – $37.00

Liquid lipstick meets metallic. This edgy yet demure liquid metallic leaves flawless pigment with a single stroke. Leaving a comfortable, naked-lip feel, the vibrant color dries instantly and stays fresh to move with your lips for eight hours of wear. It’s definition to perfection, every time.

Shades:

  • 101 Chrome Red Clash
  • 102 Iron Pink Spirit

2 comments
0
2 comments

genevieve September 29, 2018 - 3:58 am

I really like that Chrome Red Clash lip gloss. Very pretty.

Reply
Claudine September 29, 2018 - 4:39 pm

Does anybody know the name of this grey/slade nailpolish on this ad. So nice!!!!

Reply

