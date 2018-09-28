Hello sweeties!

YSL Tatouage Couture Metallics Liquid Matte Lip Stain Collector is another newness from the brand that just launched. This limited-edition innovative addition to the Tatouage Couture family is a sophisticated twist on wearable metallics.

So you have a couple of YSL lip products to choose from, between these metallics and the new YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipsticks (swatches, photos).

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

Liquid lipstick meets metallic. This edgy yet demure liquid metallic leaves flawless pigment with a single stroke. Leaving a comfortable, naked-lip feel, the vibrant color dries instantly and stays fresh to move with your lips for eight hours of wear. It’s definition to perfection, every time.

Shades:

101 Chrome Red Clash

102 Iron Pink Spirit

