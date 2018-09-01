Hello pretties!

We have the Fenty Beauty Diamond Anniversary Collection coming next week in order to celebrate the 1 year anniversary of the brand.

To celebrate the 1 year anniversary of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Rihanna curated a brand new duo of next-level shimmering textures that will leave you dripping in diamonds.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 7 September 2018 at SEPHORA

Fenty Beauty Diamond Collection Fall 2018

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer – $18.00 THE stop-everything, give-it-to-me gloss that feels as good as it looks is now available in a new universal milky pearl shade: Diamond Milk. Like the original universal shade, Fenty Glow, Diamond Milk was hand-picked by Rihanna herself to give lips a shimmering wash of pearl that’s like a dewy highlight for your lips! Glaze your lips in Diamond Milk with the same XXL wand as the original to give lips more to love, while conditioning shea butter enriches from within. Lips look instantly fuller and smoother, with the same non-sticky formula that’s super shiny and has that addictive peach-vanilla scent you just can’t get enough of. Now in two shades, Gloss Bomb delivers explosive shine and the ultimate finishing touch to any look! Diamond Milk – wash of pearl