March 7, 2019

Hello lovelies!

While I was doing my daily browsing beauty routine across the web, I stumble upon this new MAC Gilty Pleasure Eye Shadow Palette. It looks very luxurious and more holiday appropriate in terms of packaging if you as me but it’s a Spring 2019 release. Available right now, exclusively at Selfridges!

AVAILABILITY

UK Launch Date – Now exclusive at Selfridges

 

MAC Gilty Pleasure Eye Shadow Palette Available NOW

MAC Gilty Pleasure Eye Shadow Palette – Limited Edition – £32.00 (Selfridges Exclusive)

Create endless eye looks with MAC’s Gilty Pleasure Eye Shadow Palette, a luxury compact exclusive to Selfridges. Housed in a luxury gold packaging, it features ten smouldering new shades in warm neutrals and chrome tones in both matte and metallic finishes. Providing long-wearing, full-pigmented payoff, there’s no need to top-up – unless you want to intensify come evening.

Shades:

  • Rose Dipped
  • Gilty Pleasure
  • Sinnamon
  • Tempestuous
  • Copper Soleil
  • Totally Obsessed
  • Eternal Flame
  • Caught Stealin’
  • Mink Wink
  • Midnight Feast

Enjoy more photos…

