Hello lovelies!
While I was doing my daily browsing beauty routine across the web, I stumble upon this new MAC Gilty Pleasure Eye Shadow Palette. It looks very luxurious and more holiday appropriate in terms of packaging if you as me but it’s a Spring 2019 release. Available right now, exclusively at Selfridges!
UK Launch Date – Now exclusive at Selfridges
MAC Gilty Pleasure Eye Shadow Palette Available NOW
MAC Gilty Pleasure Eye Shadow Palette – Limited Edition – £32.00 (Selfridges Exclusive)
Create endless eye looks with MAC’s Gilty Pleasure Eye Shadow Palette, a luxury compact exclusive to Selfridges. Housed in a luxury gold packaging, it features ten smouldering new shades in warm neutrals and chrome tones in both matte and metallic finishes. Providing long-wearing, full-pigmented payoff, there’s no need to top-up – unless you want to intensify come evening.
Shades:
- Rose Dipped
- Gilty Pleasure
- Sinnamon
- Tempestuous
- Copper Soleil
- Totally Obsessed
- Eternal Flame
- Caught Stealin’
- Mink Wink
- Midnight Feast
Enjoy more photos…