Fenty Beauty Minis Under $25.00

June 28, 2019

Hello beauties!

Summer, holiday season, perfect timing to enjoy Fenty Beauty Minis Under $25.00. I love minis not only because they are travel friendly but also because you can try products to see how you like them without spending money for full size. 🙂

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK & International Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Harvey Nichols

Fenty Beauty Minis Under $25.00

Fly Baby Mini Eye Primer & Liner Set – $24.00 / £19.00

A limited-edition set of Fenty Beauty’s most-wanted eye essentials featuring a mini Pro Filt’r Amplifying Eye Primer and a mini Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner for no-limit lining on the fly.

Fill Weight: Primer: 3.3 ml/ 0.11 fl oz + Flyliner: 0.2 ml/ 0.007 fl oz

Bomb Baby Mini Lip And Face Set – $23.00 / £18.00

A must-have set of Fenty Beauty’s most coveted luminizers for face and lips, featuring Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in “Hu$tla Baby” and Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in travel-friendly sizes for killer radiance on the fly.

This set contains:

  • Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, 0.07 oz/ 2.2 g
  • Gloss Bomb in Fenty Glow, 0.18 oz/ 5.5 mL

Lil Bronze Duo Mini Bronzer Set – $24.00 / £19.00

A must-have set of on-the-fly bronzing essentials, featuring a mini Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer and a mini Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick. Fill Weight: 2.8 / 0.01oz x 2

  • Shady Biz / Sinamon – for light to medium skin tones
  • Caramel Cutie / Sinamon – for tan to deep skin tones

Two Lil Mattemoiselles Plush Matte Lipstick Duo – $19.00 / £14.00

A limited-edition duo of longwearing Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipsticks in irresistibly mini sizes, featuring Spanked and Griselda—two bestselling shades perfect for taking you from day to play. Fill weight: 1 g / 0.035 oz x 2

Lil Match Stix Duo Mini Shimmer Skinstick Set – $22.00 / £17.00

A limited-edition set of two mini Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks to highlight, bronze, and enhance on the fly, featuring bestselling Sinamon, a cinnamon bronze, and Starstruck, an iced-out pearl. Fill weight: 2.8 g x 2

Pro Filt’R Mini Instant Retouch Setting Powder – $18.00 / £13.00

A superfine, weightless loose setting powder designed to perfect and extend makeup wear for that filtered, photo-ready finish on lock—now in a mini travel-friendly size.

  • Butter – for fair to medium skin tones
  • Cashew – for medium to tan skin tones
  • Honey – for tan to deep skin tones / great for brightening
  • Nutmeg – for deep to very deep skin tones / great for brightening

Enjoy more photos of Fenty Beauty Minis Under $25.00…

