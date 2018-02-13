Home Beauty Viseart Tryst Eyeshadow Palette Swatches 2018
Viseart Tryst Eyeshadow Palette Swatches 2018

February 13, 2018

Hello sweeties!

Viseart Tryst Eyeshadow Palette is the kind that I would wear on a daily basis. It just launched for Spring 2018 and features nine shades. There are so many new palettes launching this season that my wallet I don’t think is ready for. I know that the quality of Viseart eyeshadows is superior, one of the best in the world. I first purchased my Viseart Palette last year when I moved to London. Is a mini palette and the only one that always sits on my makeup table and not a drawer.

I take it with me when I travel and I often reach for its shades. Is the Viseart Theory Eyeshadow Palette which features 6 shades. Should I review it? I think yes! I just never found the time as I rarely prioritize products that I buy myself. This year I’m trying to change all this and post more reviews rather than beauty news. Let’s see how it goes! 🙂

U.S. & International Launch Date – Now at Beautylish

Viseart Tryst Eyeshadow Palette Spring 2018

Accentuate your eyes with matte and metallic eye shadows that evoke the passion of a whirlwind romance. Nine rich, warm-toned hues recall the flush of a lover’s cheeks while blending into the skin like silk, thanks to Viseart’s proprietary powder formula that’s beloved by makeup artists everywhere.

Viseart Tryst Eyeshadow Palette – New – $49.00

  • Dangereuse – warm peach with a matte finish
  • Rendezvous – pink champagne with a shimmer finish
  • Flirt – light tan bronze with a shimmer finish
  • Liaison – warm pink with a matte finish
  • Darling – peachy rose gold with a shimmer finish
  • Illicit – deep merlot with microglitter and a matte finish
  • Paramour – rusty copper with a shimmer finish
  • Seduction – golden copper with a shimmer finish
  • Rapture  -red plum with a shimmer finish


genevieve February 13, 2018 - 4:47 am

I think if these shades suit you it would be a perfect palette.

