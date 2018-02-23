Viseart Petite PRO Palette 2 at Sephora

Hello pretties!

OMG, would you look at this beauty name Viseart Petite PRO Palette 2?! Isn’t it gorgeous? Well for me it is. I absolutely have to have this beauty and will purchase it when it arrives in UK. If you spot it sooner do let me know! I’m still in love with Viseart Theory 6 Shade Professional Eye Shadow Palette that I keep on my makeup table all the time. It definitely needs a bigger sis. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora

These new additions to Viseart’s color range are flawlessly-blendable, color-true eyeshadows in a smaller packaging format that’s ideal for artists or makeup lovers on the go. These versatile, pigment-rich colors in matte, satin, and shimmer textures were curated from Viseart’s heritage Parisian formulas to create day to evening looks that look as stunning in photographs as they do in person.

An eyeshadow palette with an artist’s dream combination of matte and shimmer shades.

