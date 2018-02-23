Home Beauty NARS Easy Glowing Cheek Palettes Spring 2018
Beauty

NARS Easy Glowing Cheek Palettes Spring 2018

February 23, 2018

Hello beauties!

Here they come! The two NARS Easy Glowing Cheek Palettes are now available exclusively at Nordstrom. I grew tired of watching sneak peeks and swatches on social media for weeks now. Finally they are here! Keep on reading to see how these look applied on the cheeks.

These opalescent cheek shades with supernatural sheens are presented in two palettes in a range of pink shimmers and golden bronzes that can be worn for a dry shimmering veil of second-skin color or wet for high-impact glow.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now exclusively at Nordstrom

NARS Easy Glowing Cheek Palettes – New & Limited Edition – $49.00

Rêve Salé Cheek Palette – Limited Edition

  • I Warm gold with a pearl finish
  • II Soft pink shimmer
  • III Metallic rose gold

Coucher de Soleil Cheek Palette – Limited Edition

  • I Golden bronze shimmer
  • II Rose shimmer
  • III Mauve shimmer

