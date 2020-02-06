Hello beauties!

Check out the upcoming Urban Decay Wired Collection Spring 2020 which launches on Valentine’s Day. You are in for a treat if you are after bright and colorful makeup. 🙂

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 14 February 2020 at Urban Decay, Selfridges | 1 March 2020 at SEPHORA, ULTA, Nordstrom, QVC

Urban Decay Wired Collection Spring 2020

Wired Pressed Pigment Palette – Limited Edition – $39.00 Go electric with the Wired Pressed Pigment Palette, a 10-pan lineup of velvety-smooth pigments that deliver insane color payoff while being super blendable and buildable. Experiment with these hyperpigmented shades or dip into Glitch, a pure white hue, to transform bright shades into ultra-modern pastels. Shades marked with * are Pressed Pigments for “Face & Body,” while the rest of the shades are for “Face, Body & Eye.” Glitch

Chaos

Shock

Gravity*

Savage*

Fluorescent

Current

Jolt

Switch*

Slowburn*

24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil – Limited Edition – $22.00 Add electricity to every look with four neon shades of Wired 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil. This notoriously creamy formula glides on and won’t budge once it dries. Made with 50% hydrating ingredients like Vitamin E plus jojoba and cottonseed oils, this longwear eyeliner nourishes while applying super-smoothly (it won’t skip or pull!). Jolt Chartreuse

Chartreuse Shock Lavender

Lavender Amped Pink

Pink Vivid Blue

Transforming Liner – Limited Edition – $22.00 Turn up the voltage with the Wired Double-Ended Eyeliner & Top Coat. Use the ultra-fine brush tip to lay down a shockingly precise, satin-finish black liquid liner. After the liner fully dries, amp it up with the sponge-tip’s iridescent transforming powder for a vibrant, smudge-resistant, and long-lasting look with major shock value. Fuse Emerald green / Black

Emerald green / Black Circuit Gold / Black

Gold / Black Charged Blue / Black

Blue / Black Amped Pink / Black

Pink / Black High Voltage Purple / Black

Vice Lip Chemistry – Limited Edition – $22.00 Get your lips on lock with four bright new Wired shades of Vice Lip Chemistry. This high-gloss tint develops after a few minutes, revealing a custom color that’s based on your pH and lasts up to five hours. The balm-like, vegan formula is hydrating and does not transfer. Gravity Purple

Purple X-ray Burgundy

Burgundy Savage Fuchsia

Fuchsia Switch Orange

Orange Wire Red