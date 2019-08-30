Home Beauty Viseart Dark Edit Palette launches on 1st September
Hello beauties!

We have a new eyeshadow palette launching at the end of this week! Welcome the new Viseart Dark Edit Palette with a range of 12 shades for which you can see swatches down bellow.

When Autumn rings in, we need our cozy colours. This edit is from a mix of Grand Pro 2 and Dark Matte shades. It’s the best universal shade range for all skin tones for fall.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – 1 September 2019 at Beautylish

Viseart Dark Edit Palette for Fall 2019

Dark Edit Eye Shadow Palette – $39.00 (Beautylish Exclusive)

  • Buillion – Shimmery gold
  • Burnished – Shimmery copper
  • Calypso – Shimmery lavender
  • Absinthe – Shimmery green
  • Foret – Matte blue
  • Lavender – Matte purple
  • Beaujolais – Matte plum
  • Olive – Matte olive
  • Persimmon – Matte orange
  • Sepia – Matte brown
  • Sienna – Matte red-brown
  • Toffee – Matte light brown

