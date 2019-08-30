Hello beauties!
We have a new eyeshadow palette launching at the end of this week! Welcome the new Viseart Dark Edit Palette with a range of 12 shades for which you can see swatches down bellow.
When Autumn rings in, we need our cozy colours. This edit is from a mix of Grand Pro 2 and Dark Matte shades. It’s the best universal shade range for all skin tones for fall.
U.S. Launch Date – 1 September 2019 at Beautylish
Viseart Dark Edit Palette for Fall 2019
Dark Edit Eye Shadow Palette – $39.00 (Beautylish Exclusive)
- Buillion – Shimmery gold
- Burnished – Shimmery copper
- Calypso – Shimmery lavender
- Absinthe – Shimmery green
- Foret – Matte blue
- Lavender – Matte purple
- Beaujolais – Matte plum
- Olive – Matte olive
- Persimmon – Matte orange
- Sepia – Matte brown
- Sienna – Matte red-brown
- Toffee – Matte light brown