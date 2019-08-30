Hello beauties!

We have a new eyeshadow palette launching at the end of this week! Welcome the new Viseart Dark Edit Palette with a range of 12 shades for which you can see swatches down bellow.

When Autumn rings in, we need our cozy colours. This edit is from a mix of Grand Pro 2 and Dark Matte shades. It’s the best universal shade range for all skin tones for fall.

U.S. Launch Date – 1 September 2019 at Beautylish

Viseart Dark Edit Palette for Fall 2019

Buillion – Shimmery gold

Burnished – Shimmery copper

Calypso – Shimmery lavender

Absinthe – Shimmery green

Foret – Matte blue

Lavender – Matte purple

Beaujolais – Matte plum

Olive – Matte olive

Persimmon – Matte orange

Sepia – Matte brown

Sienna – Matte red-brown

– Matte red-brown Toffee – Matte light brown