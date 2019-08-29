NYX Love Lust Disco Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection

Hello beauties!

It’s time for another festive collection and today we are going to take a first look at NYX Love Disco Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection. Lovers of drugstore makeup will find in Love Disco a variety of eyeshadow palettes, lip products but also holiday 2019 sets. Get ready to do some heavy scrolling after the jump!

U.S / UK Launch Date – beginning November 2019 at ULTA, Cult Beauty, Look Fantastic, FeelUnique

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

NYX Love Disco Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection

Love Lust Disco Eyeshadow Palettes – Limited Edition

These new palettes combine shimmer, metallic and matte finished in 10 shades with a limited edition glittering package.

No.01 Gray x Silver

No.02 Brown x Gold

No.03 Red x Brown

Love Lust Disco Cheek Palette – Limited Edition

A cheek palette that combines six warm colors that create a variety of facial expressions depending on how the colors are layered, from pink, which gives a natural flush, to red, which creates a healthy, vibrant and cheerful cheek. You can enjoy the difference between matt and glossy textures!



Love Lust Disco Highlighter Palette – Limited Edition

A new limited edition highlight palette with a smooth feel like velvet. The exquisite selection of five colors ranging from orange, bronze and lavender can be used as highlighter or bronzer.



Love Lust Disco Glitter Vault – Limited Edition

Colorful glitter powders in blue, pink and yellow can give a glittery makeup look which is perfect for Christmas and festive holidays. The set also includes a mini size glitter primer that improves the staying power and adherence of glitter powder.

Love Lust Disco Eyeshadow & Face Palette – Limited Edition

An eye shadow and face powder palette combining six creamy textured glitter colors.

01 Gorgeous green and deep blue

02 Smoky brick or khaki

03 Vivid purple and pink

Love Lust Disco Slip Tease Lip Lacquer Vault – Limited Edition

A popular liquid rouge that releases rich luster with rich color and six shades like blue and green, which are limited to the kit. They are added to the existing six colors, and a 12-color standby. The hourglass-shaped applicator captures everyone’s gaze with a light and smooth glossy rouge that holds the lip line firmly.



Love Lust Disco Body Oil – Limited Edition

A body oil that makes your skin look beautiful and smooth with delicate pearls. Because the applicator is a dropper type, the amount of the product can be adjusted! It can be used on different parts of your body like decollete, arms and legs that you want to highlight. The elegant sparkle of pink gold should upgrade your party look!

Love Lust Disco Liquid Eyeliner – Limited Edition

No.01 Black

No.02 Feminine Rose

No.03 Cool Silver

Love Lust Disco Liquid Eyeliner – Limited Edition

The popular No.1 liquid eyeliner comes now in a limited edition packaging that can be hung as an ornament in your Christmas tree. The smooth finish like a satin and the thin and supple brush that can handle a sensual cat line produce an impressive eye makeup.



Love Lust Disco Lipstick – Limited Edition

A lipstick that has delicate pearls which will catch the light with a beautiful sparkle effect on the lips.

No.01 Pink (Sparkle & Pearls)

No.02 Gold (Sparkle & Pearls)

No.01 Purple Beige (Matte)

No.02 Red (Matte)

Purple

Bright Red

Love Lust Disco Body Illuminating Puff – Limited Edition

Make sure you don’t miss out on body makeup when dressing up for a Christmas party! Lavender, rose and silver mix glitter sparkles like a disco ball. Tap gently on decollete and arms with the fluffy puff.

Love Lust Disco Filler Instinct Midi Vault – Limited Edition

The glossy pearly glittering pearls make the liquid lip a six-color set that makes the lips look pleasing while diminishing lip lines. A kit of excellent items with a sheer color that can be used as a changing shade for lipstick. The menthol formula gives a refreshing sensation.

