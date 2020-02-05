Hello beauties!

The new of Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Concealer + Blurring Under-Eye Powder launching in two weeks, hit the beauty world yesterday. Only after I read the details I could breathe easily as I found out these will be permanent products.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂

U.S. / UK / International – 21 February 2020 exclusively at Pat McGrath, maybe later atSEPHORA, Selfridges

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Concealer + Blurring Under-Eye Powder

Since the new concealer and powder will be joining Pat McGrath permanent products I think there’s no rush in purchasing them. You can take the time and gather all the info you need, read as many reviews as possible, especially from those content creators who have your skin type or use similar makeup products so you’ll have a better understanding on how they will perform on you.

NEXT GENERATION SKIN Reveal your perfect complexion with Mother’s #SkinFetish #SublimePerfection CONCEALER SYSTEM It stars her TANTALIZING TRINITY of skin-perfecting ICONS: SUBLIME PERFECTION CONCEALER, BLURRING UNDER-EYE POWDER and CONCEALER BRUSH

Sublime Perfection Concealer – New & Permanent – $32.00 Light 1 Lightest with pink neutral undertones

Lightest with pink neutral undertones Light 2 Lightest with neutral peach undertones

Lightest with neutral peach undertones Light 3 Light with yellow undertones

Light with yellow undertones Light 4 Light with peach undertones

Light with peach undertones Light 5 Light with neutral undertones

Light with neutral undertones Light 6 Light with pink neutral undertones

Light with pink neutral undertones Light 7 Light with peach undertones

Light with peach undertones Light Medium 8 Light medium with yellow undertones

Light medium with yellow undertones Light Medium 9 Light medium with pink neutral undertones

Light medium with pink neutral undertones Light Medium 10 Light medium with peach undertones

Light medium with peach undertones Light Medium 11 Light medium with yellow peach undertones

Light medium with yellow peach undertones Light Medium 12 Light medium with peach undertones

Light medium with peach undertones Light Medium 13 Light medium with yellow undertones

Light medium with yellow undertones Light Medium 14 Light medium with neutral olive undertones

Light medium with neutral olive undertones Medium 15 Medium with yellow neutral undertones

Medium with yellow neutral undertones Medium 16 Medium with peach undertones

Medium with peach undertones Medium 17 Medium with neutral undertones

Medium with neutral undertones Medium 18 Medium with neutral olive undertones

Medium with neutral olive undertones Medium 19 Medium with red undertones

Medium with red undertones Medium 20 Medium with yellow undertones

Medium with yellow undertones Medium 21 Medium with neutral olive undertones

Medium with neutral olive undertones Medium Deep 22 Medium deep with neutral undertones

Medium deep with neutral undertones Medium Deep 23 Medium deep with yellow undertones

Medium deep with yellow undertones Medium Deep 24 Medium deep with neutral undertones

Medium deep with neutral undertones Medium Deep 25 Medium deep with red neutral undertones

Medium deep with red neutral undertones Medium Deep 26 Medium deep with neutral undertones

Medium deep with neutral undertones Medium Deep 27 Medium deep with peach undertones

Medium deep with peach undertones Medium Deep 28 Medium deep with red undertones

Medium deep with red undertones Deep 29 Deep with neutral undertones

Deep with neutral undertones Deep 30 Deep with yellow undertones

Deep with yellow undertones Deep 31 Deep with peach neutral undertones

Deep with peach neutral undertones Deep 32 Deep with neutral golden undertones

Deep with neutral golden undertones Deep 33 Deep with neutral undertones

Deep with neutral undertones Deep 34 Deep with neutral undertones

Deep with neutral undertones Deep 35 Deep with red neutral undertones

Deep with red neutral undertones Deep 36 Deep with neutral undertones RELATED: Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation Review, Swatches, Before & After Photos from 3 Different Days

Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Powder – New & Permanent – $30.00 A new powder for post perfecting smoothness.

Sublime Perfection Concealer Brush – New & Permanent – $32.00 Coordinating brush to work with the new Sublime Perfection Concealer.