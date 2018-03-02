Hello pretties!

Urban Decay Sin Afterglow Highlighter Palette is a new launch that we have here in UK. I don’t know if this will be available worldwide soon but you can find out more details after the jump. Urban Decay surely launched a lot of new palettes and collections this Spring so if you are the lookout for a new highlighter, check this out.

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now online at UrbanDecay.co.uk

Urban Decay Sin Afterglow Highlighter Palette 2018 Spring

Inspired by Sin, our bestselling highlighter shade, this six-pan palette contains three shades of highlighter and three blushes in our legendary Afterglow formula—three new shades and three cult favorites. Use them individually or cocktail them to create your own custom effects. Our lightweight, finely milled formula feels super soft, blends easily and lasts 8 hours.

When we launched Afterglow Blush and, subsequently, Afterglow Highlighter, they both quickly racked up a solid five-star rating on our website. Small enough to slip into your bag, our new Sin Afterglow Palette features highlighter AND blush. We organized the shades by product—blush shades in the top row, highlighter shades in the bottom row. One blush shade (Kiss Off) and two highlighter shades (PSA and Spotlight) are new; the other three shades are holy-grail shades from our existing lineup. These ultra-versatile shades look great on any skin tone. We took the time to finely mill the right balance of coated powders and pigments to create Afterglow’s lightweight (yet luxurious) feel and super-soft, creamy texture. Plus, the formula features light-diffusing pigments enhance and perfect the skin. The pretty-but-edgy case is hot pink with dark purple roses. A magnetic closure keeps the palette closed in your bag to prevent makeup mishaps.

Shades:

KISS OFF (soft rose-pink)

(soft rose-pink) SCORE (medium pink-peach with a touch of shimmer)

(medium pink-peach with a touch of shimmer) PARANOID (medium bronze with gold shimmer)

(medium bronze with gold shimmer) PSA (bronzy rose-gold)

(bronzy rose-gold) SPOTLIGHT (light peach with gold shimmer)

(light peach with gold shimmer) SIN (pale nude shimmer with gold shift)

Quantity: 6 x 4.0g POIDS NET/NET WT. 6 x 0.14 oz

