Hello cuties!

This month three new girls join the gang of MAC Girls Palettes. I already spotted them online before the launch date so hurry and take a look. I have SWATCHES for you right after the jump.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Macy’s, ULTA | 15 March 2018 at MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom and in stores.

UK Launch Date – Not confirmed yet

MAC Girls NEW Palettes for March 2018

Embrace your inner kawaii kid in the cool lilacs of Classic Cutie. Featuring Eye Shadows in Maybe So, On the Hip Side, Wide-Eyed Wonder, In My Genes, Good Karma, Style & Influence, Mad Mod and Cuteness, plus an opalescent highlighter in Heart Melter. New pressed powder Eye Shadow formula in Pearl delivers a creamy, silky texture with superior colour payoff.

Cross the lines in the bronzes and loudmouth pinks of Risk Taker. Featuring Eye Shadows in Risky Business, Dangerously Elegant, Fashion Fanatic, Outfitted, Bossing It, Totally Fierce, Free Ride and Totally Obsessed, plus an opalescent highlighter in Let It Rock. New pressed powder Eye Shadow formula in Pearl delivers a creamy, silky texture with superior color payoff.

Claim your crown in rich metallics under the royal influence of Qween Supreme. Featuring Eye Shadows in Magic Dust, Call Me Qweenie, About to Reign, Posh as You Want, Long Live Lustre, Tit-For-Tat, Fire Starter and Royal Caper, plus an opalescent highlighter in Insta Qween.

