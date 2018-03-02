Home Beauty MAC Girls NEW Palettes for March 2018
Beauty

MAC Girls NEW Palettes for March 2018

March 2, 2018

Hello cuties!

This month three new girls join the gang of MAC Girls Palettes. I already spotted them online before the launch date so hurry and take a look. I have SWATCHES for you right after the jump.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Macy’s, ULTA | 15 March 2018 at MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom and in stores.

UK Launch Date – Not confirmed yet

MAC Girls NEW Palettes for March 2018

MAC Classic Cutie Palette – New – $39.50

Embrace your inner kawaii kid in the cool lilacs of Classic Cutie. Featuring Eye Shadows in Maybe So, On the Hip Side, Wide-Eyed Wonder, In My Genes, Good Karma, Style & Influence, Mad Mod and Cuteness, plus an opalescent highlighter in Heart Melter. New pressed powder Eye Shadow formula in Pearl delivers a creamy, silky texture with superior colour payoff.

MAC Risk Taker Palette – New – $39.50

Cross the lines in the bronzes and loudmouth pinks of Risk Taker. Featuring Eye Shadows in Risky Business, Dangerously Elegant, Fashion Fanatic, Outfitted, Bossing It, Totally Fierce, Free Ride and Totally Obsessed, plus an opalescent highlighter in Let It Rock. New pressed powder Eye Shadow formula in Pearl delivers a creamy, silky texture with superior color payoff.

MAC Qween Supreme Palette – New – $39.50

Claim your crown in rich metallics under the royal influence of Qween Supreme. Featuring Eye Shadows in Magic Dust, Call Me Qweenie, About to Reign, Posh as You Want, Long Live Lustre, Tit-For-Tat, Fire Starter and Royal Caper, plus an opalescent highlighter in Insta Qween.

SHOP THIS POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Smashbox Primer Collection Spring 2015

April 4, 2015

Kinetics “Top of the Wave” – Review +...

February 24, 2010

MAC Fabulous Felines Leopard Luxe Collection for Fall...

July 21, 2010

Blanc de la Mer Collection + New products

February 5, 2010

Isadora Perfect Blush for Fall 2016

September 24, 2016

Collistar High Definition Foundation Recompacting Anti-Wrinkle SPF 10

March 8, 2010

MustaeV Pink Bikini Eyeshadow Review, Swatches, Photos

June 4, 2015

Chic Enjoyed Reading! 6.06.2010

June 6, 2010

Jill Stuart Sweet Dreams Love Collection for Spring...

February 21, 2012

Guerlain Meteorites Perles Makeup Collection for Summer 2010

March 12, 2010

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet