Hello beauties!
We have a new launch alert as Urban Decay On the Run Mini Eyeshadow Palettes just hit counters. For the moment they are available only in U.S. arriving internationally at the beginning of next year. You can grab them now at Nordstrom for a 15% OFF from the original price. Each palette is sold individually!
Hit the road with this trio. Each of the three On the Run Mini Palettes has eight curated eyeshadows—neutrals, mattes, and metallics—all inspired by the Born to Run palette. Switch it up with the iridescent transformer shade in each one. Stash them in your bag for a quick getaway.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 5 December 2018 at SEPHORA | 9 December at Nordstrom (NOW 15% OFF – $21.25), ULTA
UK Launch Date – January 2019 at Urban Decay UK, Selfridges, Harrods, Debenhams
Urban Decay On the Run Mini Eyeshadow Palettes Holiday 2018 / Spring 2019
Detour On the Run Mini Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $25.00
- Dash – pale bronze-gold shift
- Escape – warm peach matte
- Detour – deep mustard matte
- 16th Street – metallic bronze-gold
- Confidential – deep terra-cotta matte
- Switchback – holographic green shift transformer
- Off the Grid – pink ivory matte
- Plunge – deep metallic blue green
Bailout On the Run Mini Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $25.00
- Skimp – soft cream demi-matte
- Bailout – neutral nude peach matte
- Faith – medium warn brown nude matte
- Rebound – rich chocolate brown demi-matte
- Chopper – copper with silver micro glitter
- Double Up – deep brown sparkle
- Pickup – pale lavender with pink micro-sparkle lavender
- Vice – deep eggplant shimmer
Shortcut On the Run Mini Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $25.00
- Sin – pale nude shimmer
- Laced – pinky-taupe matte
- Shortcut – medium rose-pink matte
- Afterhours – soft black satin with iridescent micro-sparkle
- Back Alley – chocolate brown matte
- Rendzvous – bordeaux matte with blue-sparkle
- Gash – metallic brick red
- Zone – metallic pink-red with copper micro-sparkle transformer