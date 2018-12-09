Hello beauties!

We have a new launch alert as Urban Decay On the Run Mini Eyeshadow Palettes just hit counters. For the moment they are available only in U.S. arriving internationally at the beginning of next year. You can grab them now at Nordstrom for a 15% OFF from the original price. Each palette is sold individually!

Hit the road with this trio. Each of the three On the Run Mini Palettes has eight curated eyeshadows—neutrals, mattes, and metallics—all inspired by the Born to Run palette. Switch it up with the iridescent transformer shade in each one. Stash them in your bag for a quick getaway.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 5 December 2018 at SEPHORA | 9 December at Nordstrom (NOW 15% OFF – $21.25), ULTA

UK Launch Date – January 2019 at Urban Decay UK, Selfridges, Harrods, Debenhams

Urban Decay On the Run Mini Eyeshadow Palettes Holiday 2018 / Spring 2019

Detour On the Run Mini Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $25.00 Dash – pale bronze-gold shift

– pale bronze-gold shift Escape – warm peach matte

– warm peach matte Detour – deep mustard matte

– deep mustard matte 16th Street – metallic bronze-gold

– metallic bronze-gold Confidential – deep terra-cotta matte

– deep terra-cotta matte Switchback – holographic green shift transformer

– holographic green shift transformer Off the Grid – pink ivory matte

– pink ivory matte Plunge – deep metallic blue green

Bailout On the Run Mini Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $25.00 Skimp – soft cream demi-matte

– soft cream demi-matte Bailout – neutral nude peach matte

– neutral nude peach matte Faith – medium warn brown nude matte

– medium warn brown nude matte Rebound – rich chocolate brown demi-matte

– rich chocolate brown demi-matte Chopper – copper with silver micro glitter

– copper with silver micro glitter Double Up – deep brown sparkle

– deep brown sparkle Pickup – pale lavender with pink micro-sparkle lavender

– pale lavender with pink micro-sparkle lavender Vice – deep eggplant shimmer

Shortcut On the Run Mini Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $25.00 Sin – pale nude shimmer

– pale nude shimmer Laced – pinky-taupe matte

– pinky-taupe matte Shortcut – medium rose-pink matte

– medium rose-pink matte Afterhours – soft black satin with iridescent micro-sparkle

– soft black satin with iridescent micro-sparkle Back Alley – chocolate brown matte

– chocolate brown matte Rendzvous – bordeaux matte with blue-sparkle

– bordeaux matte with blue-sparkle Gash – metallic brick red

– metallic brick red Zone – metallic pink-red with copper micro-sparkle transformer

