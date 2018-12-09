Hello cuties!

Fenty Beauty just launched a new and permanent lip gloss shade. Fenty Beauty Fu$$y Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer delivers and explosive shine and is flattering for all skin tones.

Fenty Beauty Fu$$y Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Rihanna’s mission with Gloss Bomb is to find perfect shades that work across all skin tones. So, like the original Fenty Glow and the latest Diamond Milk shade, Rihanna created FU$$Y to look good on everyone!

FU$$Y features the same XXL wand as the original to give lips more to love, it has the same non-sticky & super shiny formula, and that addictive peach-vanilla scent you just can’t get enough of. Last but not least, with conditioning shea butter that enriches from within, FU$$Y delivers explosive shine for lips that look instantly fuller and smoother.

Fu$$y – shimmering pink

