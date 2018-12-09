Home Beauty Fenty Beauty Fu$$y Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Beauty

Fenty Beauty Fu$$y Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

December 9, 2018

Hello cuties!

Fenty Beauty just launched a new and permanent lip gloss shade. Fenty Beauty Fu$$y Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer delivers and explosive shine and is flattering for all skin tones.

Where to buy:

U.S. – Now at SEPHORA

UK – Now at Harvey Nichols

Fenty Beauty Fu$$y Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Rihanna’s mission with Gloss Bomb is to find perfect shades that work across all skin tones. So, like the original Fenty Glow and the latest Diamond Milk shade, Rihanna created FU$$Y to look good on everyone!

FU$$Y features the same XXL wand as the original to give lips more to love, it has the same non-sticky & super shiny formula, and that addictive peach-vanilla scent you just can’t get enough of. Last but not least, with conditioning shea butter that enriches from within, FU$$Y delivers explosive shine for lips that look instantly fuller and smoother.

Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer – New & Permanent – $18.00/ £16.00

  • Fu$$y – shimmering pink

SHOP THIS POST

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Huda Beauty Metallic Power Bullet Collection

November 27, 2018

Paul&Joe Summer 2013 Beach Baby Collection – Official...

March 8, 2013

Givenchy Dahlia Divin for Fall 2014

June 30, 2014

Smashbox Fall 2013 Liquid Halo HD Foundation –...

August 6, 2013

Swiss line Force Vitale Aqua Vitale Cream 24...

April 30, 2014

Dior Spicy Sweet Double Rouge Review, Swatches, Photos

September 5, 2017

Dolce & Gabbana Fuchsia Shine Lipstick Review, Swatches,...

February 22, 2018

Shiseido New Future Solution LX Collection for Spring...

January 7, 2014

RMK Spring 2017 Color Change Collection

December 18, 2016

Melkior Volcano Eyeshadow, Review, Swatches, Photos

November 2, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet