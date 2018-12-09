Home Beauty Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Melted Shadows Holiday 2018
Hello beauties!

Watch out for Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Melted Shadows which are hitting counters on boxing day. Huda presents these are the future of eyeshadow, even though I remember dual-ended eyeshadows existed for years.

There will five dual-ended bottles with two different formulas, one each end. At one end, there’s a richly-pigmented, velvety matte shade, and at the other, a striking, glittering shimmer formula in a stunning complementary shade.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 26 December 2018 at SEPHORA

UK Launch Date -26 December 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods, Cult Beauty, Feel Unique

France Launch Date – 26 December 2018 at Sephora.fr

 

Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Melted Shadows Holiday 2018

Matte & Metal Melted Shadows – New – $25.00 / £22.00 / €25.00

  • Bubble Bath & Pink Champagne – A timeless combination of a dusty pink matte and a silvery pink glitter.
  • Hot Sauce & Cherry Soda – This saffron-inspired red matte looks amazing alone and pairs perfectly with a layer of the most seductive, silvery-red glitter topper.
  • Silk Bomber & Bubblegum – A daring fuchsia matte and duo-chrome purple glitter bring all the bad girl attitude.
  • Private Jet & Shimmering Sunset – A beautiful blush pink matte paired with a shimmering amber glitter.
  • Faux Fur & Bamboo Hoops – This stunning peachy matte is subtle but sexy and completely mesmerizing when paired with the oyster-gold glitters.

The matte shadow formula is saturated in pigments. It’s easily blendable and you can use either your fingers or a brush. The formula dries to a waterproof, powder-finish which has oil-absorbing properties so it stays in place without fading or creasing for 12 hours! The doe-foot applicator makes application easy, while it also has a defined edge so you can use it as a liner too.

The metal shadows formula is glittery with a quick-dry finish so you can apply and go in seconds. The tiny paintbrush-like applicator makes it super easy to get creative, whether you want to do a quick glitter liner, paint the lid like a pro, create a cut-crease in seconds or get creative with graphic glitter liner – the options are endless.

 

