There’s a new edition of La Mer Luminous Lifting Cushion Foundation SPF20 being released now in Russia.

Russia Launch Date – Now

La Mer Luminous Lifting Cushion Foundation SPF 20 New 2020 Edition

Introducing iconic skincare plus radiant coverage—all in one compact. With healing hydration from Miracle Broth™ and color capsule technology, give skin a lift of luminosity—for a fresh, flawless look and a plumper, tightened feel. Includes a refill and additional sponge applicator.

In the classic ranger there are 12 shades but for this limited edition release I saw only 3 shades:

01 Pink Porcelain (very light skin with cool undertone)

11 Rosy Ivory (light skin with cool undertone)

12 Neutral Ivory (light skin with neutral undertone)