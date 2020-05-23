Home Beauty La Mer Luminous Lifting Cushion Foundation SPF 20 New 2020 Edition
Beauty

La Mer Luminous Lifting Cushion Foundation SPF 20 New 2020 Edition

May 23, 2020

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

There’s a new edition of La Mer Luminous Lifting Cushion Foundation SPF20 being released now in Russia.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

AVAILABILITY

Russia Launch Date – Now at Tsum.ru | U.S. / UK – at La Mer US NORDSTROM| La Mer UK, Selfridges, Harrods, Net-a-Porter

 

La Mer Luminous Lifting Cushion Foundation SPF 20 New 2020 Edition

The Luminous Lifting Cushion Foundation SPF 20 – $120.00 / £90.00

Introducing iconic skincare plus radiant coverage—all in one compact. With healing hydration from Miracle Broth™ and color capsule technology, give skin a lift of luminosity—for a fresh, flawless look and a plumper, tightened feel. Includes a refill and additional sponge applicator.

In the classic ranger there are 12 shades but for this limited edition release I saw only 3 shades:

  • 01 Pink Porcelain (very light skin with cool undertone)
  • 11 Rosy Ivory (light skin with cool undertone)
  • 12 Neutral Ivory (light skin with neutral undertone)

 

 

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 Lipsticks Are HERE!

June 22, 2019

My new MAC Makeup Products – Preview &...

June 4, 2013

NYX Love Lust Disco Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection

August 29, 2019

No Makeup Makeup Look

June 9, 2014

Rouge Bunny Rouge Raw Garden Palette and New...

June 22, 2017

MAC Is Beauty Collection Spring 2015

March 9, 2015

Guerlain Abeille Royale Honey Nectar and Honey Smile...

February 7, 2016

Essence Beauty Products – Preview, Photos & Swatches

December 1, 2013

YSL Couture Contouring Palettes for Fall 2016

June 29, 2016

Chanel Fall 2013 Moiré Le Rouge Chanel Collection...

June 13, 2013

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.