Hello sweeties!

The news of Urban Decay Naked Petite Heat Eyeshadow Palette launching this Spring hit a while ago. I know I’m late with this post but since I resumed blogging I really wanted to mention this palette. I consider Naked Petite Heat Eyeshadow Palette as the mini version of the last year release of Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette (review, swatches). If you are into warm toned palettes I bet you already have it in your collection. It’s truly wonderful, pigmented shades, easily blendable, wearable for any occasion and especially in those hot summer days.

Our new Naked Petite Heat Eyeshadow Palette features a small selection of warm tone shades and it would be perfect for on the go. Instead of carrying the full size Naked Heat palette in my purse or luggage, the mini one will definitely be a saviour. If you didn’t get the Naked Heat by now then I think is good idea to check out the Petite Heat. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – February 2018 at Sephora

Urban Decay Naked Petite Heat Eyeshadow Palette Spring 2018

This is one hot little palette. Naked Petite Heat is a compact eyeshadow palette featuring six all-new scorched neutrals inspired by our own Naked Heat. With five matte shades for lid, crease and liner, plus one demi-matte highlighting shade, it has everything you need to create looks that range from soft and sultry to flat-out fire.

The ultra-compact packaging was made for travel and fits in your smallest purse. But don’t let its petite exterior fool you—it contains full-size pans of our legendary Eyeshadow and a mirror. Emblazoned with burning roses, this hot commodity will be your go-to palette.

Use each shade alone or pair them up with your favorite shadows to create endless sizzling eye looks. Some of our new favorites are Hot Spell, our latest terra-cotta obsession, and Strike, a rich reddish brown. Feel like totally going up in flames? Try Wild Thing, a burnt orange shade, or Heist, a rich cayenne, for extra spice. Better yet, you can use these matte shades as a base to pair with your 12-shade Naked Heat palette.

Urban Decay Naked Petite Heat Eyeshadow Palette – $29.00