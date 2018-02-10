Hello cuties!

Make Up For Ever Star Lit Glitter Palette just launched at Sephora as a limited edition. This palette with a breakthrough glitter formula, features six sparkling, prismatic shades ranging from radiant berries to brilliant bronzes.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora

Make Up For Ever Star Lit Glitter Palette Spring 2018

Make your eyes pop with the next generation of glitter. As the newest innovation in the iconic Star Lit family, these glitters catch the light for an intense sparkling effect unlike any other. It’s time to bid adieu to the days of messy application. These smooth, creamy, ultra-glitter eyeshadows apply easily and are fallout-free. The unique formula allows you to apply the glitter directly with your fingers or a brush. With intense color payoff, these duo-chrome shades may be worn alone for singular impact or layered in endless ways to create multiple looks with just one palette.

Shades:

Beam

Flame

Flicker

Prism

Reflection

Spark

