Too Faced Tutti Frutti Watermelon Collection Now at ULTA

August 15, 2019

Hello pretties!

Too Faced Tutti Frutti Watermelon Collection arrives at ULTA with refreshing and new products!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA

 

Too Faced Tutti Frutti Waterlemon Collection

Watermelon Slice Face and Eye Palette is a versatile, break-away face & eye palette inspired by fresh watermelons. The two sides of this breakaway palette make the perfect pair – one slice is packed with high-pigment shadows in a variety of shades and finishes, the second slice features a blendable highlighter, blush, and bronzer in versatile shades you’ll love.

Watermelon Slice Face and Eye Palette – $42.00

  • Water-mellow Out – Matte taupe mauve
  • Melon High Club – Matte pinky cream
  • Melon Me – Metallic silvered beige
    Wine and Rind Me – Matte deep wine
  • One in a Melon – Watermelon pink
  • Loosey Juicy – Shimmering iridescent soft pink
  • Melon Dollar Baby – Shimmering iridescent deep green
  • So Seedy – Matte black with green sparkle
  • Dressed to Chill – Soft peachy cream with sparkle
  • Melonaire – Watermelon pink with soft gold pearl
  • Melon Dramatic – Metallic warm bronze

Juicy Fruits Watermelon Candy Finish Lip Gloss – $20.00

Too Faced Tutti Frutti – Juicy Fruits Watermelon Candy Finish Lip Gloss delivers high-impact juicy watermelon color for glistening shine and smooth, comfortable wear.

  • A Melon Reasons – Nude peachy pink
  • Mega Melons – Rose pink
  • Bump & Rind – Bright coral pink

Watermelon Hangover 3-In-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray – $32.00

Too Faced Tutti Frutti – Watermelon Hangover 3-In-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray is infused with watermelon extract and smells like fresh watermelon! This weightless 3-in-1 coconut water and watermelon-infused mist primes, sets, and refreshes makeup while it helps keep skin hydrated.

Tutti Frutti Better Than Sex Mascara – $25.00

Too Faced’s Tutti Frutti – Special Edition Better Than Sex Mascara’s hourglass-shaped brush was designed after discovering the bust-waist-hip ratio of an iconic silver screen blonde bombshell held the secret to the perfect brush silhouette that separates, coats and curls each lash to voluptuous perfection. One coat of the carbon black formula and lashes are full, defined, and stretched to unbelievable lengths.

