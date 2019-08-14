Too Faced Tutti Frutti Watermelon Collection Now at ULTA

Hello pretties!

Too Faced Tutti Frutti Watermelon Collection arrives at ULTA with refreshing and new products!

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA

Watermelon Slice Face and Eye Palette is a versatile, break-away face & eye palette inspired by fresh watermelons. The two sides of this breakaway palette make the perfect pair – one slice is packed with high-pigment shadows in a variety of shades and finishes, the second slice features a blendable highlighter, blush, and bronzer in versatile shades you’ll love.

Too Faced Tutti Frutti – Watermelon Hangover 3-In-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray is infused with watermelon extract and smells like fresh watermelon! This weightless 3-in-1 coconut water and watermelon-infused mist primes, sets, and refreshes makeup while it helps keep skin hydrated.

Too Faced’s Tutti Frutti – Special Edition Better Than Sex Mascara’s hourglass-shaped brush was designed after discovering the bust-waist-hip ratio of an iconic silver screen blonde bombshell held the secret to the perfect brush silhouette that separates, coats and curls each lash to voluptuous perfection. One coat of the carbon black formula and lashes are full, defined, and stretched to unbelievable lengths.