Urban Decay Distortion Eyeshadow Palette has been announced as a limited edition holiday 2017 release. The palette features 10 traditional shades and five transformer shades to create custom duotone hues. I have swatches for you so keep reading until the end! 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 1 December 2017 at Sephora | 11 December at Urban Decay

Urban Decay Distortion Eyeshadow Palette Swatches

Customize your own duotone shadows with Urban Decay’s shade-morphing Distortion Eyeshadow Palette. Layer the shadows in the top row over any of the other shades—and watch them instantly transform into shifty, multidimensional hues. Every shade provides insane payout, feels velvety and blends easily.

The colors are arranged in vertical trios; use them together or mix and match to create your own combinations. With 10 shades (nine are new) and five transformer hues, you’ll never run out of options. The transformer shades in the top row are reflective pigments with different shifts. Wear the traditional shades in the middle and bottom row alone or with the shifter shades on top.

The case has a faceted lid with a cool holographic effect (a nod to the transformative shadows inside) and a transparent purple base.

Bleach – gold shift

– gold shift Shifty – green shift

– green shift Space – blue shift

– blue shift Mind Game – lavender shift

– lavender shift Blur – pink shift

– pink shift First Offense – metallic burnt orange

– metallic burnt orange Hot Box – deep green satin with green micro-sparkle

– deep green satin with green micro-sparkle 5.0 – metallic medium blue

– metallic medium blue Rogue – muted medium purple shimmer

– muted medium purple shimmer Trash Talk – muted medium pink shimmer with purple shift

– muted medium pink shimmer with purple shift Territorial – deep metallic bronze

– deep metallic bronze Blackout – blackest black matte

– blackest black matte Old Smoke – smoky metallic medium gray

– smoky metallic medium gray Shag – metallic silver with iridescent micro-sparkle

– metallic silver with iridescent micro-sparkle Velvet – metallic burgundy with gold micro-sparkle

