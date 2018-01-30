Home Beauty Urban Decay Holographic Collection Spring 2018 Swatches
Beauty

Urban Decay Holographic Collection Spring 2018 Swatches

January 30, 2018

Hello cuties!

Urban Decay Holographic Collection is a new Spring 2018 release. This is more of a capsule collection featuring only two products. We have two highlighters, one powder and one stick in gorgeous shades of lavender. The highlighter powder provides a translucent, iridescent lavender and creates a luminous, holographic sheen. The Disco Highlighter Stick creates an iridescent, multidimensional sheen.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora, UrbanDecay.com

Urban Decay Holographic Collection Spring 2018 Swatches

Disco Queen Holographic Highlight Powder – Limited Edition – $29.00

When an average highlight just won’t do, take it up a notch with Urban Decay’s Disco Queen Holographic Highlighter Powder from the Disco Queen collection. This highlighter creates an iridescent, multidimensional sheen that looks amazing on any skin tone. Use a little for a subtly ethereal shimmer, or keep layering for an intensely holographic highlight.

Take your glow into the next dimension with this lightweight, insanely pretty powder that creates a luminous, holographic sheen. Use a little for a more subtle glow, or build and layer to achieve a high-watt highlight. UD infused this velvety formula with lustrous pearl pigments. There’s never any white cast—just a pretty, luminous glow. And because this formula isn’t pressed, the feel is ultra-lightweight.

Disco Queen Holographic Disco Highlighter Stick – Limited Edition – $26.00

When an average highlight just won’t do, take it up a notch with Urban Decay’s Holographic Disco Highlighter Stick from the Disco Queen collection. This highlighter creates an iridescent, multidimensional sheen that looks amazing on any skin tone. Use a little for a subtly ethereal shimmer, or keep layering for an intensely holographic highlight.

With Holographic Disco Highlighter Stick, shimmer goes straight-up psychedelic. It’s laced with traveling pigments that seem to change color before your eyes. Create a hyper-dimensional glow for a luminous effect that’s almost otherworldly. This silky, lightweight formula glides on, flashes down, and has an airy finish—so it won’t interfere with your complexion makeup.

SHOP THIS POST


0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Calvin Klein Deep Euphoria Fall 2016

July 14, 2016

Bobbi Brown Eye Couture Collection for Holiday 2010...

October 3, 2010

OPI Rocker Chic Collection by Sephora for Fall...

July 7, 2010

Kardashian Beauty Summer 2013 Makeup Collection – Official...

July 6, 2013

Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Eyeshadow 5-Color...

June 26, 2014

MustaeV Julep Eyeshadow – Review, Swatches, Photos

February 22, 2014

NYX Black Lips Lip Pencil Review, Swatches, Photos

November 17, 2016

Guerlain Les Precieux Eyeshadow Quad Review, Swatches, Photos

February 22, 2015

MAC Nail Polish Collection for Summer 2012 –...

April 18, 2012

Senna Maraschino Lip Lacquer – Review, Swatches &...

December 22, 2013

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet