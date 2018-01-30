Hello cuties!

Urban Decay Holographic Collection is a new Spring 2018 release. This is more of a capsule collection featuring only two products. We have two highlighters, one powder and one stick in gorgeous shades of lavender. The highlighter powder provides a translucent, iridescent lavender and creates a luminous, holographic sheen. The Disco Highlighter Stick creates an iridescent, multidimensional sheen.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora, UrbanDecay.com

Urban Decay Holographic Collection Spring 2018 Swatches

When an average highlight just won’t do, take it up a notch with Urban Decay’s Disco Queen Holographic Highlighter Powder from the Disco Queen collection. This highlighter creates an iridescent, multidimensional sheen that looks amazing on any skin tone. Use a little for a subtly ethereal shimmer, or keep layering for an intensely holographic highlight.

Take your glow into the next dimension with this lightweight, insanely pretty powder that creates a luminous, holographic sheen. Use a little for a more subtle glow, or build and layer to achieve a high-watt highlight. UD infused this velvety formula with lustrous pearl pigments. There’s never any white cast—just a pretty, luminous glow. And because this formula isn’t pressed, the feel is ultra-lightweight.

When an average highlight just won’t do, take it up a notch with Urban Decay’s Holographic Disco Highlighter Stick from the Disco Queen collection. This highlighter creates an iridescent, multidimensional sheen that looks amazing on any skin tone. Use a little for a subtly ethereal shimmer, or keep layering for an intensely holographic highlight.

With Holographic Disco Highlighter Stick, shimmer goes straight-up psychedelic. It’s laced with traveling pigments that seem to change color before your eyes. Create a hyper-dimensional glow for a luminous effect that’s almost otherworldly. This silky, lightweight formula glides on, flashes down, and has an airy finish—so it won’t interfere with your complexion makeup.

